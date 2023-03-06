Maserati. The ultimate brand for grand tour. No other brand lends itself better to the idea of ​​a long, fast trip and looking cool while you’re on it. And now it can also be done electrically. Which is definitely not known as a good way to travel for a long time at high speeds. But quite frankly: who still uses a GT in that way? (If you do, don’t panic, Maserati is here to help. Read on.)

This is the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. When it arrives this year and finally succeeds the coupé of the last generation, which died three years ago, it will be the brand’s first true all-electric car. ‘Folgore’ (be cool and pronounce it well: the emphasis is on the first ‘o’) is Italian for ‘lightning bolt’ and is the addition that Maserati gives to all its electric versions.

More electric Maseratis are coming

Shortly after the GranTurismo, there will also be an MC20 Folgore and a Grecale Folgore. In 2025 there will be electric variants of all Maserati models. And in 2030 there will be no more petrol versions. But still now. Maserati is leaving hybrids for what they are for the time being, but will only come up with a petrol engine for the new GranTurismo.

It is the twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine from the MC20, which will deliver 490 hp in the entry-level model called Modena and 550 hp in the Trofeo. All small beer when you consider that the electric version simply stomps out 760 hp.

You may have already heard otherwise; that it would be good for over 1,200 hp. Well, the motors can handle that (each permanent magnet motor, one for the front axle, two on the rear axle, is capable of delivering 400 hp), but the battery pack cannot. That can only provide enough electricity for 760 hp. Think of it like a petrol engine where you restrict the air supply.

“Maserati claims a 50:50 weight distribution, and the telemetry in my seat tells me there’s no understeer”

But what it does mean is that a lot of power can go to each of the engines. To the rear pair for maximum acceleration, or neatly spaced for all sorts of complex torque-vectoring stuff in corners.

Little difference between this and the petrol version

The GranTurismo is on a completely new platform. It may seem, especially in this day and age, a miraculous decision to develop that for both petrol and electricity. Either way, that means compromises. But you hardly notice it. Once you get over how much it resembles the car it succeeds (I’m still not sure if it’s sheer laziness or sheer genius to unleash such classic lines on an electric car), it’s the packaging that you will notice first.

Because where are those batteries? That is the question you will ask yourself. Not under the floor, the seating position and the roof are too low for that. Not even between the rear seat and the boot, because there’s plenty of room there in both places – you can sit in the GranTurismo with four people just as easily as in the Bentley Continental GT, and the boot is 270 liters in size (a frank there isn’t anyway).

No, Maserati used the space between the front wheels and the windshield (the space often referred to by interesting designers as the prestige gap). The 93 kWh battery is a T-shaped package and is therefore located where the transmission tunnel otherwise runs, along the entire length of the car.

That is clever use of available space, but I know what you’re thinking: won’t that make the nose very heavy? Well, Maserati claims the front to rear weight distribution is 50:50, and the telemetry in my seat tells me there’s no understeer.

The interior of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Before we continue driving, a word about the interior design. You will not find a photo of the dashboard here. This is still a prototype, one of the last, but the dashboard is still a secret and will not be revealed until early 2023. I can tell you that it still has paddles behind the wheel, only they are now intended to regulate the degree of regeneration.

The classic clock has now, à la Porsche Sport Chrono, become a digital display and there are various screens: one as a counter screen for the driver and a two-part screen that looks like a flip phone that is just not fully open, with the top half for infotainment and the lower one for everything related to the climate on board.

It all responds fine to touch, but more importantly the GranTurismo looks and feels expensive inside. The materials are beautiful, especially the blue stuff in it, which is made from recycled plastic fishing nets.

In addition, the important things are done well. The seats are beautifully shaped and the seating position is as you want it in a GT: low in controlwith a wonderful view over that huge aluminum clamshellbonnet – the longest on the market, they say. As an object, this new Folgore is convincing and desirable.

Performance of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

And it is certainly fast enough: from 0 to 100 km/h it goes in 2.7 seconds, to 200 km/h in 8.8. And it’s not the kind of acceleration that gets out of breath at some point – it’s a solid tug until you reach a top speed that the Italians say is ‘above 200 mph’.

“It exhibits the same smooth, unambiguous and calm behavior as the MC20 supercar”

The fastest petrol version (all four-wheel drive) takes 3.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h, even though it is 450 kilos lighter. Lap times seem to be closer together; but think of the effect that would have on your reach.

By the way, that is currently held at 450 kilometers in the WLTP cycle, which is not bad at all for a car that weighs 2,260 kilograms, wears 265-millimetre wide tires at the front and 295 millimeters at the rear and has a not particularly low drag coefficient of 0.26.

Tranquility in the GranTurismo

As expected: it is very quiet when you are on the road with it. Occasional wind rumbling around the wing mirrors, that’s about it. No creaking or grinding of the chassis, no noise or vibration of the suspension. It feels solid and easy to drive. A car with which you are only too happy to go a long way.

I was only allowed on the track with him, but the suspension comfort seemed OK too – there’s a tiny hint of roll, but that’s otherwise well controlled. In fact, at most speeds it exhibits the same smooth, unambiguous and calm behavior as the MC20. That changes a little bit when you start playing with the driving modes.

GT mode limits your power to 80 percent and is ideal for most conditions. Sport gives you all the power and then keeps an eye on things – all the traction at the limit is handled very well, so you don’t notice too much torque being shuffled back and forth. The Corsa mode frees the powertrain from all shackles. Oof. Then it really goes crazy – the rubber is the limiting factor.

The rubber under our car

These Goodyears are tires for every day: low rolling noise, low rolling resistance. And little traction. You have to be a bit careful, but you do notice that the chassis has a nice natural balance and communicates clearly. Lift your foot off the right pedal as you turn in and the rear end flips over, in an agile and playful way.

Now throw the ‘gas’ back on and it will shoot (especially if you have turned on the extra Drift function) sideways as if it were on shopping cart wheels. Be quick with your steering response. Now you and the torque-vectoring are actually fighting against each other.

You hold back, he sends power forward to straighten things out, but you expected that and straightened the steering wheel again to continue the slide a bit further. Result: you’re busy with the steering wheel and the pedals, the process is a bit biting here and there, but you’re having a great time. In any case, it is not a core task of a grand tourer in terms of behavior.

Maserati has already mastered electric driving

More good news. It is very difficult to feel when the electric motors are braking to regenerate energy and when the physical brakes are involved. The car behaves very naturally, steers precisely and consistently, and the artificial sound – though nowhere near that of the old unblown 4.7-litre V8 – is deep, growling and confidence-inspiring.

It’s an entertaining, well designed and executed car, with enough character and a touch of drama to convince like a true Maserati. In line with all previous models, but less theatrical, more polished and very capable.

I think he can give potential rivals a good headache. The Porsche Taycan is the only ‘kind of’ competitor at the moment, but in time Bentley, Aston Martin and (we must assume) Ferrari will also come up with something. That is the market for which Maserati has already signed up.

The price of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

This is not going to be a cheap car. The MC20 already costs more than three tons (okay, in the Netherlands; in Belgium you ‘only’ have to pay 220k) and placed the brand in a new price segment. The GranTurismo will confirm that image, although prices have not yet been announced. We’re guessing around half a ton less than the MC20 for the petrol version; the Folgore could just become more expensive than the supercar.

But I do see a role for him. See, if grand touring was still a thing, I’d get a little nervous; but the days of tearing through Europe are over. And they are especially very much over for electric cars. Perhaps you should think of today’s GT more as an everyday supercar.

Less flashy and more ease-of-use than a mid-engine machine, but still exclusive and desirable. And this one comes without guilt, without emissions and has already taken a solid lead over the rivals. And they will have to put their best foot forward to keep up.

Specifications of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore (2023)

engine

3 e-motors

93 kWh battery (net)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Assets

760 hp

1,349 Nm

Acceleration

0-100 2.7s

Top speed

320 km/h

Consumption

18.2 kWh/100 km

Range

450km

Luggage room

270 l

Weight

2,260 kilograms