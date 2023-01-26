Only 75 units for a special series ready to celebrate the success story of one of the Trident’s most iconic models. Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition represents the icing on the cake (waiting for Folgore) of the range of the new super sports car from the Modena-based automaker which will officially arrive in dealerships in June 2023. The logo indicating the special series will be sewn onto the headrests of the four seats, as well as embellishing other elements of the car including the wheel hub caps.

The livery of the Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition will be characterized by unique colors with specific color combinations, with Grigio Lamiera and Nero Cometa shades which can be made even more exclusive by Rosso Corsa or Verde Menta details. The chosen color combination will then be used both inside and outside the car. Here the upholstery will then have some elements inspired by the first GranTurismo. From an aesthetic point of view, the design of GranTurismo seeks a balance between beauty and functionality, without too many frills. Using lines and shapes that have always characterized the brand’s sports cars, with the long bonnet and the central body intersected by the four mudguards. The line of the roof, on the other hand, descends dynamically to underline the curve of the pillar on which the iconic Trident logo is present. the light clusters take up the vertical motifs introduced on the MC20, with the presence of the bonnet to underline all the sportiness of the model: a 3-square-metre monoblock that combines the bonnet and mudguards in a single solution. The wheels have staggered dimensions, larger at the rear (21” 295/30) than at the front (20′ 265/30 – 20” 265/35 for Folgore) and are available with rims boasting 4 different designs with different finishes, ensuring 7 different options for the customer. The brake calipers are offered in seven different colours: matt black, black, red, yellow, blue, matt red and dark matt copper (specific for the Folgore).

The new Maserati GranTurismo will be equipped with the new V6 Nettuno engine which is available in two versions: the Modena equipped with the 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo delivering 490 HP, and the high-performance version Trophy based on the same engine, reaching a maximum power of 550 HP. The price list of the new Trident super sports car starts at 181,200 euros.