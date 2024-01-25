.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

There first electric Maserati of history is reality! There GranTurismo Folgore it is powered by an ingenious propulsion system developed around a 800 Volt technology which favors performance and fast charging times. There Thunderbolt has a power of 760 HP And 1,350 Nm of torque, values ​​significantly higher than 490 and 550 HP of the petrol V6 Nettuno of the thermal variants of the GranTurismo.

The electrical architecture seen on the Folgore will also be the technical basis for future ones Grecale and MC20 electric. The Folgore electric motors were developed and produced by Marelli in the establishment of Modugno (Bari). Marelli also contributed to the design of the lighting system with its own full LED headlights which, on specific versions, also include the ADB matrix adaptive lighting (Adaptive Driving Beam Matrix).

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

At the component level, the GranTurismo Folgore is moved by three enginesone front and two rear for a total installed power of over 1,200 HP And 1,350 Nm of total torque.

At the rear there are two electric motors decoupled from each other

Specifically designed they reach higher power density levels (9.2 kW/kg) and are driven by inverter in SiC technology (Silicon carbide) derived from Formula E.

The two rear engines are totally decoupledwithout any transmission interconnecting the wheels, and thanks to Torque-Vectoring the torque is managed on each individual wheel.

The Maserati inverter in SiC (Silicon carbide) technology

The system acts in a similar way to what a sophisticate can do electronically controlled differential. Innovative technologies have been applied to the Folgore's electric motors statorsthe rotors and for the entire design.

At the stator level, greater power density and efficiency are guaranteed by cutting-edge solutions in the field of hairpin motorswith advantages in terms of electromagnetic and thermal performance, starting from a higher fill factor (above 80%) compared to traditional wire winding solutions.

Marelli electric motor for the Folgore

In rotors, optimizing the choice of magnets and rotor geometry also allows for noise reduction and vibrations of magnetic origin, thanks to an optimized design of the lamination assembly, coupled with the use of specific segmented magnets capable of limiting losses. Furthermore, an innovative technique reduces risks due to discharges resulting from the different potential between the electric motor shaft and the frame, with consequent damage to the bearings.

Electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore battery

The battery, produced at the assembly plant Mirafiori Battery Hub in Turinhas a nominal capacity of 92.5 KWh and a discharge capacity of 560 kW and allows you to send towards the wheels with continuity approximately 760 HP.

The particular arrangement and innovative layout of the battery allow the height of the car to be limited 1,353 mm, without compromising the sportiness of the car. The shape of the battery pack defined “T-bone” allows you to not have battery modules under the seats, positioning them mainly around the central tunnel and therefore allowing the “H” point of the car to be significantly lowered.

The battery of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore has a capacity of 92.5 kWh

The battery designed in this way helps the car's handling: all of them the masses are positioned close to the roll axis, therefore, the inertia tensor is smaller. Oversizing the power of the motors compared to the battery is another important factor for performance. In fact, it allows maximum flexibility in torque distribution up to very high valuesunlike other applications on the market which are forced to limit the power based on the distribution.

GranTurismo Folgore is capable of download 100% of the available power even with just the rear axle in pure configuration Rear-Wheel-Drive or get to download up to 400 HP on a single rear wheel.

The masses of the battery are positioned close to the roll axis

In addition, thanks to the features of the GranTurismo Folgore system, regen levels up to 0.65g are available to recover energy during braking, arriving in optimal conditions up to the value of 400 kW peak charging.

Electric Maserati GranTurismo performance

When driving the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, the driver can operate the electric propulsion through four different driving modes, which can be operated using the selector on the steering wheel: Max Range, GT, Sport, Racing. The latest Corsa is very interesting as it takes full advantage of the performance of the ad propulsion system 800 Voltsespecially for use on the track where it reaches the 320 km/h of maximum speed.

The electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

In this mode the accelerator pedal becomes very direct and the pair arrives super fast from the three engines. Torque Vectoring maximizes performance when entering, navigating and exiting corners. The suspension increases the level of damping and the car assumes a minimum ground clearance to maximize vertical downforce. The shot is impressive: from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

Price, how much does the electric Maserati cost

The GranTurismo Folgore, with a base price of 202,000 euroscomes with premium features as standard, including the appearance package with black details, copper-colored brake calipersLED matrix front lights, hands-free electric tailgate, electronically controlled air suspension, progressive steering and Maserati Stability Program. Inside, it features two 12.3″ displays for instruments and infotainment, multifunction steering wheel with aluminum paddles, function Launch Control, ambient lights, connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging for smartphones, and heated seats with electric adjustments. Also included as standard are the complete Adas system for level 2 assisted driving and the 360° cameras.

→ GranTurismo Folgore: 202,000 euros

Photo of the new Maserati GranTurismo

