The forklifts of the new Maserati GranCabrio roam the streets of Turin. The new version of the Trident sports car with the canvas hood was in fact spotted near the Stellantis group plants, with the prototypes captured in some spy photos released online. In the past few weeks it was the Modena automaker itself that released some shots of one of the development cars engaged on the road.

Maserati GranCabrio and the new spy photos

These days it is Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit to publish some images of one of the forklifts on social networks. The debut of the new Maserati GranCabrio should take place in the coming months, further expanding the range of the renewed Trident sports car. As well as the Granturismo, too the GC will have a Folgore versionthe full electric variant that will allow the Italian brand to be present in every market segment with a fully electric range by 2030. The GranCabrio immortalized in the spy photos has tailpipes and therefore it is a specimen equipped with an endothermic engine.

Heat engine and full electric version

It could therefore be a Trofeo or a Modena: in the first case it would be equipped with the V6 Nettuno engine capable of delivering 550 HP and 650 Nm of maximum torque, while if it were the Modena the six-cylinder engine would drop to 490 HP. On the other hand, the situation with regard to the GranCabrio Folgore is different, which should re-propose the same layout as the GranTurismo in the full electric version with three electric motors capable of delivering a total power of 761 HP which can become 830hp in MaxBoost mode.

Photo: Gabetz Spy Unit