The debut of the new Maserati is less and less GranCabrioeven if it will probably be of little use in terms of details, at least from an aesthetic point of view: in the last few hours an example of the convertible version of the iconic GranTurismo has in fact been spotted without any camouflage, for what were probably the final tests of the car. The fact is that for the first time it was possible to admire the new open-air sports car from the house of the Trident without veils.

450km range

There are no changes to the range of thrusters of the GranTurismo: we are traveling towards the confirmation of two thermal solutions equipped with a V6 engine, one with 489 HP and one with 500 HP, as well as that of a 100% electric variant called Folgore and equipped with a 745 HP engine. As for the autonomy of the latter, there is talk of a travel range of about 450 km, made plausible by a lithium-ion battery from 83 kWh.

Three electric motors

Recall that the Folgore variant of the new GranCabrio will benefit from three electric motors combined to offer the four-wheel drive, since they will be mounted one at the front and two at the rear. Numbers in hand, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h of this convertible is guaranteed in 2.7 seconds, while the top speed should be around 320 km/h.

Confirmed the Neptune V6

As for the petrol versions, on the other hand, the same 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno that drives the Maserati flagship, i.e. the MC20. Translated, the performances could be very similar: according to reports from Autocar, it is probable that the Trofeo versions that will be placed at the top of the range will equal the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h of the consumable MC20 in 3.5 seconds. In short, the irons in the fire do not seem to be few.