After GranTurismo it's time for the Maserati GranCabrio. The Trident has removed the veils from the open-top version of its 2+2, showing only the Trofeo trim which will be the only one available in the range on the occasion of the debut. Under the skin there will therefore be the Nettuno V6 engine which delivers 550 HP. To contain the increase in physiological weight due to the presence of the hood mechanism, the technicians of the Modena brand opted for a body with modular architecture, made up of lightweight materials. It is mostly made of aluminum but reeds of magnesium and high-performance steel, with only 100 kg more than the GranTurismo version.

Design

The lines are the elegant ones of the model from which it derives, with the elongated bonnet and voluptuous fenders that ideally frame the passenger compartment. The fabric roof hides a luxurious interior, with the possibility of choosing between five different colors for the canvas top: black, blue marine, titan grey, greige, and grenade. It takes 14 seconds to open the soft-top while 16 seconds to close it. All thanks to the appropriate button on the central display or with gesture control, up to a maximum speed of 50 km/h. To ensure maximum comfort and the open-air experience even in colder temperatures, a blast of hot air is available, activated via a button, which comes out of the seats. The wind stopper is optional and must be closed manually and placed in the trunk. It can be used with the hood open, but sacrificing the two rear seats.

Interior

Like the GranTurismo, the Maserati GranCabrio also uses a cabin that represents the right compromise between tradition and modernity, with the exclusivity of the finishes underlining the DNA of the Trident. The sports seats have an integrated headrest, with a multifunction steering wheel that allows you to control some of the on-board technologies and comes with the power button. The dashboard always boasts three displays, the digital dashboard, the 12.2″ touch screen for the infotainment system and the 8″ one for climate control and seat set up and digital clock. The MIA, Maserati Intelligent Assistant software offers connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also wirelessly. For musical entertainment it is possible to choose from the optional Sonus Faber High Premium audio system with 16 speakers, two-dimensional and three-dimensional surround.

Nettuno beats Maserati GranCabrio

The heart of the Maserati GranCabrio, as previously mentioned, is obviously the V6 NEttuno with 550 HP and 650 Nm of torque, equipped with Maserati Twin Combustion technology derived directly from Formula 1 and a cylinder deactivation system. All combined with the All-Wheel-Drive transmission and 8HP75 Gen2 8-speed automatic transmission, with front differential. The Trofeo offers 4 driving modes, Comfort, Sport, GT and Corsa, as well as ESC-Off. The performance speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds while 0-200 is burned in 12.2 seconds with the maximum speed of 316 km/h. The ADAS equipment on the Maserati GranCabrio is also extensive, with safety and driving assistance systems that include Emergency Lane Keeping, Rear Emergency Braking with Virtual Wall to avoid collisions and the perimeter camera to facilitate manoeuvres. The price of the Maserati GranCabrio has not been disclosed but we assume that it could exceed the price list of the GranTurismo Trofeo by at least 20,000 euros, currently set at 277,000 euros.