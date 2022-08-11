Maserati Ghibli Will it continue to be part of the Trident range even when the latter enters the heart of its electrification process? The answer will most likely be no. Both because when the Modenese brand announced the developments of the 100% electric Folgore range it did not make any mention of the Ghibli, and because recently Grant Barling, general manager of Maserati in Australia, revealed that the model will enter its last phase which will lead to the withdrawal from production in 2024.

“Our long-term plan is for the Ghibli to be replaced by the Four doorsand therefore these two cars become one model – explained Barling- So the Quattroporte will become a short wheelbase model with the same dimensions as the Ghibli, although to be honest that segment has lost a lot ”. In fact, we recall that the Ghibli is one of the cars that has competed in the premium segment for the longest time, with the third generation of the model having been around since 2013: the success that SUVs and crossovers are enjoying have made Maserati’s entry-level sedan lose ground. , which in all likelihood will be another “victim” of this market trend. The farewell from the global scene of the Ghibli will coincide with that of the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 from Ferrariwhich is used in the Trofeo versions of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante models (which has long since been replaced by the new 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo Nettuno).