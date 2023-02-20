Possibility for the customer to personalize their car through the Fuoriserie program and roots of production in Italy: these are two of the pillars of Maserati’s future growth strategy, which aims to carve out a place of absolute prominence for itself on the global automotive scene thanks to a brand enhancement process that will make luxury and quality its main strengths. It is Maserati CEO Davide Grasso who explains how the Trident aspires to become more and more a protagonist, in an era in which electrification will dominate very soon.

“In an age where everyone has access to everything in real time, a personalized or better yet unique car is an important point provided you are able to guide the choice – explained the number one of Maserati to the microphones of Repubblica speaking of the program Custom-built – Only in this way will we be able to make a difference. As with ‘Project 24’, a supercar in planning but already sold on paper in 62 specimens, the number of MC12s built in the past. Cost 1 million euros”. Putting the consumer back at the center of the company’s future models represents a priority for the Trident, which it can afford to boast about models, target markets and team ready to face the challenges of the future.

As for the productionon the other hand, the three industrial plants Mirafiori, Cassino and the historic one in viale Ciro Menotti in Modena will continue to be fundamental also in the future and to reiterate the brand strategy based on Made in Italy, a concept extended to other aspects of the business as well. “Maserati is and will always be Made in Italy. Because it represents the quintessence of Italian innovation in the world. But it also embodies an emotion and an absolute quality that only Italian brands and designs are able to offer – concluded Grasso – Furthermore, we have preferred to select only Italian partners. The sounds, for example, are not random but developed by Dardust, an internationally renowned Italian musician”.