It’s called the Maserati GT2 Stradale and it’s the new super sports car from Maserati, presented as a world premiere at the 2024 edition of Monterey Car Week in California.

On Friday 16 August, the car was unveiled to the public gathered for the unmissable annual event in the renowned American location, in the prestigious setting of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the key event of the motoring week dedicated to connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Maserati GT2 Stradale is an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness, the result of a technical and stylistic partnership between Maserati GT2, a performance masterpiece created for the brand’s return to GT racing, and Maserati MC20, an iconic Trident car characterised by an unmistakable style.

Starting from an already excellent base, Maserati has developed a car capable of concentrating the best of the brand’s racing and series production, transferring the distinctive characteristics of the track car and ensuring a further evolution of its most beloved super sports car.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale combines an in-depth technological transfer of the purest performance, typical of a racing car, with the intrinsic qualities of the MC20.

Maserati GT2 Road Photo by: Maserati Media Center

The new super sports car thus evokes racing style and performance, while guaranteeing an ideal feeling and comfort in all conditions of use, without depriving itself of the best driving experience on the road, typical of the Maserati offering.

With a speed of over 320 km/h, maximum power increased to 640 hp (10 hp more than the MC20), a weight reduction of 60 kg, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, the Maserati GT2 Stradale promises unrivalled sensations, superior performance, thanks also to sophisticated aerodynamics, and an eye-catching design inherited from its racing sister.

Behind the wheel, the sensation will be that of driving one of the most incredible track cars around, with the possibility of enjoying the best of it on the roads of the world.

The pride of the Maserati GT2 Stradale is the wide variety of optional extras, the possibility of customization with packages dedicated to improving performance or the search for a more aggressive aesthetic, the exclusive Fuoriserie contents, and the specific configurations (available depending on the market).

Maserati GT2 Road

“The Maserati GT2 Stradale is a unique product, which embodies the brand’s best sporting heritage and at the same time represents the evolution of one of Maserati’s most iconic cars, the MC20 halo car,” said Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati.

“This model dedicated to everyday driving is born from the desire to offer our customers ever more in terms of technical mastery, innovation, design and driving emotions on the road: on the one hand we find sophisticated solutions reserved for models designed exclusively for use on the track, the maximum expression of Maserati’s racing DNA, on the other we are able to guarantee optimal comfort combined with all the most advanced driving assistance systems”.

“Maserati GT2 Stradale is a product capable of satisfying the most demanding enthusiasts, a new creation that expresses the entire essence of the brand.”

The world premiere of the Maserati GT2 Stradale at The Quail was also attended by two other spectacular Trident cars: the MC20 Icona, making its North American debut, and the MCXtrema, starring at Laguna Seca in an event dedicated to the delivery of the first example of Maserati’s track “beast”.

Presented in June this year, the MC20 Icona is a special series created to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the brand’s return to the track in GT championships, with the unforgettable and winning MC12.

Produced in a limited edition of 20 units, with its characteristic Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale livery, the MC20 Icona is a tribute to a Maserati from the past much loved by enthusiasts of racing-oriented production cars, the 2004 MC12 Stradale: with the Ferrari-derived 12-cylinder engine, it represented Maserati in its most extreme performance form and was created to homologate the model for international GT competitions.

In 2024, MCXtrema returns to the stage at The Quail after its global premiere in 2023 and prepares for another exclusive event when the first of 62 units produced worldwide is delivered – on August 18 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Built and approved for track use only, with its 740 HP and bold, sophisticated design, the MCXtrema was immediately conceived as a product outside the box: a super sports bike dedicated to a select clientele that is extremely demanding in terms of performance and technical excellence.

The Maserati MCXtrema is the Italian brand’s most powerful track car today, an exhilarating vehicle from every point of view and destined to set the pace for the future of Maserati, elevating its racing spirit.