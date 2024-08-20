During a historic event at Laguna Seca during the prestigious Monterey Car Week, Italian luxury performance brand Maserati delivered the MCXtrema – the brand’s most powerful track-only super sports car – to its first customer as part of a select Car Week experience.

On this historic occasion, the MCXtrema touched North American soil for the first time.

Maserati MCXtrema: A New Chapter in Performance Excellence

The Maserati MCXtrema, the 740-hp racing car from the House of the Trident, has returned to Monterey, this time on the track for its final stop on the Monterey Car Week tour. Destined to break the mold, the MCXtrema embodies the Maserati DNA and the performance that defines every creation of the iconic Italian brand.

Produced in just 62 units worldwide, this spectacular limited edition car combines stunning design with unrivaled racing soul.

The special Laguna Seca event hosted the debut of the Nettuno 3.0L twin-turbo V6 racing engine in North America, where it roared and raced on the track for the first time. The MCXtrema has undergone a series of rigorous tests, culminating with the first example being delivered in late summer 2024.

Given its exclusively racing nature, it was only fitting that delivery to the first customer took place on one of the most famous racetracks in the world, during Monterey Car Week.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

A Big Debut at Monterey Car Week

After the presentation at the Maserati stand at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the handover was enhanced by the presence of Andrea Bertolini, Maserati Chief Test Driver, known for his successes in the GT class with four world titles aboard the legendary Maserati MC12.

Bertolini took the MCXtrema on its maiden laps around the legendary Laguna Seca circuit, showing off the car’s capabilities in the company of its new owner, to whom he then officially handed over the keys.

This ceremony paid tribute to the long journey the car has taken – from concept to reality – as well as the central role played by Bertolini in its development, through rigorous simulation testing.

“Seeing the MCXtrema come to life has been a rewarding journey. Maserati unveiled the concept here in Monterey just a year ago, and today we are delivering the first example at Laguna Seca,” said Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse.

“The entire project was inspired by passion, with countless hours of hard work and dedication from our team. This car truly embodies the spirit of Maserati, thanks to a unique combination of advanced technology and Italian craftsmanship that has always distinguished us.”

“It is an honor to be a part of this milestone and to share it with our passionate customers. Out of respect for our customers, the confirmation of ownership of MCXtrema continues to be an exclusive selection process, from start to finish.”

“When we set out to develop one of the most powerful track cars in Maserati’s long history, we wanted to consider the 62 people not as owners, but as custodians of a rich legacy.”

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Crafted for excellence

The Maserati MCXtrema represents the pinnacle of automotive innovation, fusing Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. This track-only masterpiece is among Maserati’s most powerful high-performance cars, developed through in-depth virtual analysis to ensure optimal performance.

Approximately 200 hours were spent in the Maserati dynamic simulator, plus 1,000 hours of detailed virtual analysis on various simulations.

The result of four years of development linked to the MC20 and subsequent engine refinements, the Maserati MCXtrema excels in track performance. Designed by the Maserati Style Centre and 100% made in Italy, it blends beauty and functionality, for superior aerodynamics and handling.

Maserati MCXtrema Photo by: Maserati Media Center

The exclusive services of MCXperience

Maserati has decided to make the universe of MCXtrema owners even more distinctive with MCXperience, a customer experience designed to offer a series of services reserved for customers of the “beast”: an exclusive club that will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the Maserati racing world, alongside professional drivers and the Maserati Corse Services technical service.

MCXperience will also offer the Concierge service, access to on-track experiences and the MCXtrema racing kit designed by the Maserati Style Centre together with Sparco, world leader in the sector of technical clothing and motorsport equipment, to best dress the role of the MCXtrema driver.