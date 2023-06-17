As a global brand ambassador of Maserati but also a pioneer in the style sector, David Beckham personally signed the first Fuoriserie Essentials of the Trident brand, a refined collection of cars born from the collaboration between the former English footballer and Maserati. The final result coincided with the realization of two configurations distinct, which express the contemporary reinterpretation of some of the timeless icons of the brand according to Beckham.

Two configurations

For the first configuration, the former English footballer was inspired by the luxurious Ghibli coupe from 1967 and opted for Night Interaction blue as the color for the external livery, combining it with the light brown chosen instead for the leather interiors. The chromatic combination of the second special series is different: in this case the references are with the Quattroporte Royale from 1986, produced in 51 units, and materialize in a Green Royale exterior paint combined with warm brown for the leather interior upholstery. Special mention goes to the installation of an exclusive metallic plate on the central tunnel, between the front seats or between the two headrests.

Customization at the top

“Fuoriserie means ‘made to measure’ in Italian. The Trident customization program is designed to create ad hoc experiences for our customers, and our desire is to ensure that they can express their personality and their passions by creating their own Maserati – explained Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design – Just like David, everyone can choose from a wide range of customizations from our Fuoriserie Corse collection, inspired by the Maserati’s glorious racing heritageand our Fuoriserie Futura collection, dedicated to lovers of technology and innovative materials”.







MC20 and Grecale

Through an official note, Maserati has announced that both DB Essentials Fuoriserie configurations are available on request for both the super sports car MC20 than for the SUV Grecale. “The style icon and global ambassador of the Trident he is the first to design a collection of customized Fuoriserie cars, with the aim of inspiring four-wheel lovers and letting them express their own personalized vision of the Italian sports car par excellence”it is read.