Maserati had announced entry into Formula E as a manufacturer earlier this year, and it does so with Venturi, as anticipated by Motorsport.com in February. It will therefore only be the supplier of a team that already exists on the grid, such as Stellantis for the DS Techeetah team.

The partnership with Venturi will begin in the next Gen3 era for the ninth season of Formula E, with Maserati replacing Mercedes as the powertrain supplier to the Monegasque team. With Venturi, Maserati will put an end to a 60-year hiatus in its involvement in single-seater racing.

Susie Wolff, CEO of Venturi, says: “The collaboration with Maserati marks the beginning of a new chapter and represents the best possible result for the team following our successful partnership with Mercedes. Being charged with the return of one of motorsport’s most recognizable brands to international single-seater racing underlines our success in recent seasons, where we have firmly established ourselves as a commercially viable and successful team that can seriously contend for championships. With this commitment, the team is now in a fantastic position to compete in the next generation of Formula E racing starting in 2023 “.

Venturi has been collaborating with Mercedes since the 2019-20 season, after the German manufacturer entered the championship with his own team. This followed a time when Venturi was a manufacturer of its own powertrains and supplied the Mercedes team HWA proxy with the advent of the Gen2 regulation, before the teams exchanged supply agreements.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, declares: “The return to motorsport with Formula E was a natural choice for Maserati. Indeed, we are driven by our passion and innovation. And we are happy to share this adventure with a partner who respects our own values ​​and looks to the future, just like us. We share with the ROKiT Venturi Racing team the same determination and desire to compete and win on circuits all over the world ”.

The Maserati powertrain will share common parts with the DS powertrain used by Techeetah, although the software used between the brands will represent a key point of difference. A source close to Autosport has suggested that Dragon is signing a powertrain supply agreement with DS, thus bringing Stellantis’ involvement to up to three teams, potentially.