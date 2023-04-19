Maserati electrifies the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. The Trident car manufacturer has decided to make its appearance at the Chinese event scheduled for these days, enhancing its range Thunderboltthe one dedicated to fully electric models.

Grecale and GranTurismo on display

On the occasion of this fair, Maserati has decided to present its first fully electric SUV as a world premiere, Grecale Folgore, but also to introduce the new icon to the Asian market Gran Turismo. That’s right: this is the absolute debut of the powerful Trident coupe on this market, both in the version with internal combustion engine and in the 100% electric one.

Full electric future

Maserati defined this edition of the Shanghai Auto Show as “the ideal meeting point between the Asian market and the brand, to highlight and enhance the concept of Italian luxury performance at the dawn of a new era”. In fact, we recall that the company aims to produce electric Folgore versions of all its models by 2025 and to build only fully electric vehicles by 2030.

A new beginning for Maserati

“It is a decisive moment for the Maserati brand. Today we are in China at the Shanghai Auto Show; we are in Italy for the cosmopolitan event of the Milan Design Week; we are all over the world celebrating the future: it is a new beginning for our brand – said Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati –We celebrate Folgore, the electrification project that has come true and is ready to lead the way in this revolutionary era. I am thrilled to be here in Shanghai, which is not only an international exhibition, but also a global platform for innovation and the ideal place to unveil the first electric models in Maserati’s history”.