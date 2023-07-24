The driver who hit the girl after skidding on Kalanchevskaya Street in Moscow said that his brakes failed. He told about this on July 24 to Izvestia.

“The road was normal, the brakes just failed. I pressed as best I could, trying to steer to the left so as not to knock anyone down. The girl was walking along the sidewalk. She is in the hospital, I immediately ran to her, called an ambulance, ”he said.

According to the driver, this is his first accident in 15 years that he drives a car.

Earlier that day, the moment of the accident was caught on video, during which the Maserati driver hit a pedestrian, knocked down a pole and crashed into a building. The incident took place opposite Kalanchevskaya station. As a result, a 29-year-old girl suffered. She was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury.