There was great enthusiasm around the maserati for the debut of the Modenese company in Formula E, which took place on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 January at Mexico City. However, a debut that was synonymous with great disappointments, both in qualifying and in the race. While in the session valid for pole position the two drivers were eliminated in the first roundeven worse it went in the race.

This, at least, for Edward Mortara. In fact, the Swiss finished his test prematurely for a contact with barrierswhich occurred at the first corner after a spin in an attempt to recover from his 16th position on the grid: “This weekend hasn’t been the best – declared the 2020-2021 vice-champion – after the pace we had in Valencia I had difficulty finding a good pace with the car, especially on the flying lap. I managed to come back in the race and up until the crash I think we were in a good position, especially in terms of pace and energy. I have found enough difficult to find a good balance with the tyres, and a sudden oversteer knocked me out into the first corner. Overall, there have been few positives to considerbut we will look closely at our data, figure out what happened, and come back for Diriyah.”

A comment very similar to the one expressed by Maximilian Guntherwho, unlike his teammate, was able to recover from 17th position on the grid, until he came close to the points zone with the11th place: “This weekend has been difficult for us as a team – He admitted – with the high altitude it was a lot difficult to fine-tune the tyres, which affected our pace in qualifying. Starting from the back, our pace in the race was much better, and our efficiency, combined with our strategy, proved to be competitive. I was able to move up several positions, but unfortunately we were unable to rejoin the top 10. We have gained a lot of data from this weekend and now we just need to review our performance, focus on our progress and come back stronger in Riyadh.”