It’s easy to get angry about venerable brands making stupid SUVs, and apparently hard not to forget that those brands, in order to fund their habit of making cars that enthusiasts like but can never afford, cost some money. have to earn.

Maserati joined the SUV club in 2016 with the Levante and – ew – another one is coming this year with the name Grecale. The arrival of the Levante was long announced by the Kubang concept car, because the brand was understandably hesitant (it was already in the name) to put the word into action. But let’s take you to the 2000 Geneva Salon, and you’ll see that Maserati could have come up with an MPV just like that.

What are we looking at?

The Maserati Buran concept car was a bizarre fusion between a sedan and an MPV, a somewhat higher limousine on a somewhat more compact surface, but with much more space. Undoubtedly the way to get several guests at your prime ministerial bungabunga party at the same time.

But why wait until you got to the party? The Buran was lined from head to toe in brown suede and had gloss black inserts throughout – it had the feel of the interior of a particularly expensive handmade Italian shoe.

It had tons of stowage space, a stick-on-dash stick (all the bomb in MPVs at the time), and tons of legroom in the back, accessed through an electric sliding door. On a Maserati!

The Maserati Buran was a creation of Giorgetto Giugiaro

The car was put together for the glorious brand by the grandmaster himself: Giorgetto Giugiaro and his team at the design house Italdesign. The Maserati Buran was even bigger than it looks in pictures, at almost five meters in length, 1.63 meters in height and 1.95 meters in width. The boot lid was oddly impractical and popped up out the back. The wheels were very nice, although you could say in retrospect that they didn’t necessarily have to look like an octopus on a plate.

Probably the best thing about the Maserati Buran was its engine – the 3,217cc biturbo V8 from the 3200 GT, with 370 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. The donor car went from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, the Buran would have done it in… more time. Whatever you think of a Maserati MPV, it would have been the best-driving Milan airport taxi anyway, with an engine sound that would stay with you forever.

Too bad for the lovers of Italian niche stuff, luckily for the Maserati accountants: the Maserati Buran was never put into production. You could actually buy the car that Giugiaro then drew with the Buran as inspiration: the Fiat Croma from 2005. A car that was so anonymous that it could have been a secret agent without any problems, and proof that Maserati had made a wise decision. Those SUVs don’t look that bad…