A Mistral 3700 built in 1969 with silver livery Auteuil is the first road car to receive Maserati Classiche certification. With this announcement, the Trident car manufacturer officially kicked off the anticipated program months ago on the occasion of the “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” event: protect and promote conservation and originality of its automotive heritage represents the priority of the new Maserati Classiche department, exclusively dedicated to customers and collectors of the brand.

They served over 300 control operations to successfully complete the certification process of the 1969 Maserati Mistral 3700 as described above: to guarantee the scrupulous verification of the car (of this Mistral as of all Maserati with more than 20 years of life, in addition to the special series, including those of recent past such as the MC12 or the Quattroporte limited series) a committee composed of experts thought of it. And that’s not all: the program also includes a maintenance service for small repairs and routine maintenance carried out internally, as well as an on-demand Car Detailing service. To book your request for Maserati Certificate of Authenticity and discover all the services and details of the program aimed at enthusiasts of the Trident car manufacturer, simply go to the official website dedicated to the Maserati Classiche department: in the meantime, several important assistance services have already been planned in 2022, including the management of “Classic ”And assistance and support for the restoration.

Last, but not least, Maserati’s decision to launch a new one Capsule Collection dedicated to fans of the Brand Heritage: the collection, which combines style and tradition, includes garments for men, women and “mini me” with a design with attention to the smallest details and customizations that reflect the distinctive features and traditional colors of Maserati Classiche. A perfect initiative with which the Trident manufacturer has decided to accompany the birth of the Maserati Classiche program.