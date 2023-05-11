Maserati defined it “news that enters the history of mobility”. Certainly, it is news that no enthusiast of the Trident marque or of sports cars in general would have wanted to hear: Maserati’s legendary 580 HP 90° Twin Turbo V8 engine will definitely leave the production scene at the end of the year, to give more space to the company’s electrified future.

A farewell that was in the air

Maserati has chosen the setting of the Motor Valley Fest, scheduled until 14 May in Modena, to celebrate this iconic power unit: the sales of cars equipped with it, which will in fact become a collector’s item for all owners of a piece unique in the history of the house of the Trident, will also continue in 2024 despite the exit of the engine itself from production.

Historic moment

“A historic moment for the Modena-based company, which has always looked ahead without forgetting its roots, and for those who love the history of the Trident and the contemporaneity of the models, capable of ensuring timeless style, emotions and performance. The same ones that will continue to give away the cars that will become the new from now on object of desire of collectors“, says Maserati. The final celebration of this power unit will take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​scheduled for July, when Maserati will present the latest editions of the Trofeo, Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, so as to say goodbye, this time forever, to this iconic V8.

Electric future

With this incredible chapter that opened way back in 1959, the year in which the 5000GT was born, the first car to mount the mighty V8, it’s time for Maserati to think about the future. A future in which the electric will be the absolute protagonist: the Trident carmaker has already announced that the entire range will have an electric version for each model by 2025 and that the brand as a whole will be full-electric by 2030.