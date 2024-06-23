Maserati launches two special series, MC20 Icona and MC20 Legend, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the legendary MC12.

These exclusive models, born from Maserati’s racing vocation, pay homage to the Trident’s return to competition in 2004, after 37 years of absence, with the iconic MC12.

The MC12, initially launched in a road version and then became a point of reference in the GT championships, inspiring the super sports Maserati MC20. The latter, completely Made in Italy, marked the beginning of a new era for Maserati in 2020, being the first model equipped with the revolutionary V6 Nettuno engine.

The two special series of MC20, Limited to just 20 units each, they feature exclusive liveries and features inspired by the MC12 Stradale and the MC12 GT1 Vitaphone respectively. The livery of the Maserati MC20 Icona recalls the colors of the 2004 MC12 Stradale, a tribute to the style of the Maserati Trofeo Light and the Maserati Birdcage Type 61.

The MC20 Icon shows off a Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale livery with details from the Fuoriserie personalization program, such as the Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace on the sides and the Italian flag logo on the door. Other details include silver hubcaps with the Trident logo in blue, blue brake calipers, auto-dimming mirrors and a carbon fiber engine cover.

The MC20 Legend, instead, it features a Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte livery, inspired by the colors of the MC12 GT1 of the Vitaphone Racing team, winner of three 24 Hours of Spa and multiple award-winning in the FIA ​​GT championships. Among the Fuoriserie contents of the MC20 Leggenda we find Tridente wheels in Gloss Black, Trident logo in Digital Mint on the grille, doors and C-pillar, and black brake calipers.

Both special series boast racing interior with lightweight 4-way monocoque racing seats and the Trident logo embroidered on the headrests together with the writing Icon or Legend. On the cover of the Nettuno engine, a badge reads “ICONA. ONE OF 20” or “LEGEND. ONE OF 20″. The cabin also offers the sophisticated Sonus Faber audio system, carbon fiber interior package, electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD), suspension lifter, blind stop & rear cross path systems, and front and rear trunk mats.

MC20 Icon and MC20 Legend celebrate two decades of success on the track for Maserati, with the legendary MC12 GT1 which between 2004 and 2010 racked up 27 victories in the FIA ​​GT championships, three 24 Hours of Spa, six Team championships and five Drivers’ championships, including two FIA World Championships GT1, as well as two Constructors’ championships.

The MC12 Stradale, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and equipped with a V12 engine derived from Ferrari, it was the fastest production car produced by Maserati, with a top speed of 330 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Only 50 examples were produced.

Today, the story of those triumphs and of Maserati’s sporting soul is reflected in the MC20 Icon and MC20 Legend, representing a passing of the baton between past and present, between father and son.