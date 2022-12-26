Aston Martin will forever be associated with James Bond, Maserati makes people think of the film ‘Bff’. To break out of the fateful lethargy it takes an unconventional guy and a Quattroporte with eight-cylinder adrenaline that gets under your skin. But the future calls for alternatives. Maserati feels social pressure on its customers, who should not and do not want to burden nature with their lifestyle, says the CEO of the parent company Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, in an interview with the FAZ Cleaner and safer mobility are moving into focus, which is why now The Italian luxury brand is also turning to electromobility at increased speed.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Strictly speaking, initially with less, because the delivery of the new models is a little longer. Tavares speaks of the will to deliver the highest quality, for which he accepts a little delay. The residual values ​​should also benefit from this.

In the early summer and summer of next year, first the GT and then the SUV Grecale will come onto the market fully electric, accompanying the versions with combustion engines and from the same externally hardly distinguishable. Inside the electric versions known as Folgore, values ​​are expected that position a Porsche Taycan in the direction of the rear light, the Gran Turismo sprints from a standing start to 200 km/h in less than 9 seconds and only reaches its limit at 320 km/h.

Of course, Maserati outsmarts neither chemistry nor physics, the supply of the 92 kWh battery will melt faster under lust than Gelato in Modena. But 760 hp from three electric motors is a pleasing value, 450 kilometers standard range, however, sound expandable, and whatever is now on the market is an intermediate step anyway.









Tavares speaks of comfort zones with a range of 700 kilometers, significantly shorter charging times and much lighter batteries, which the development team will have to achieve over the next ten years. He doesn’t care about volume, selling as many cars as possible is not a goal for a luxury brand, not even for a premium brand. The worry can be alleviated. The GT Folgore is estimated from 175,000 euros.