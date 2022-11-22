Fifty years ago the Maserati Boomerang set the road for the sports coupés of the future

Savina Confaloni





@

Savina Confaloni

A long horizontal line decisively launched on the side of a new two-seater sports coupé with the Trident on the bonnet: futuristic, extreme, projected into another century. Presented in a static version in Turin in 1971 and then at the Geneva Motor Show in 1972, running, the Maserati Boomerang turns fifty, a one-of-a-kind model designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro with those wedge-shaped lines and clear strokes that would inspire many car manufacturers over the years to come. A page of history, which we retrace together with its great designer.

MASERATI BOOMERANG: THE ORIGINS — In November 1971 at the Turin Auto Show, what seemed to all intents and purposes an extreme “sculpture”, designed to go outside the box without any market ambition, made its first appearance: the Maserati Boomerang. It was not a real prototype, but a static, “full” model, with the exterior and interior done in epowood, the so-called epoxy wood. The real, motorized model developed on the Maserati Bora chassis with a 310 HP 8-cylinder V engine would arrive five months later, at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show. It was the time for wedge-shaped lines, penetrating, sharp, glued to the ground, sheet metal bent backwards which started out as a provocation, but ended up dictating to the coachbuilders and their creatives the leitmotiv to be re-proposed, lightened and refined in the stylistic features of the cars destined for series production. “It was a car inspired by my experience – explains Giorgetto Giugiaro – since I had already designed the Alfasud Caimano in 1971, the Lotus Esprit in 1972 and in 1973 the Audi Karmann Asso di Spache prototype would arrive for the Osnabruck manufacturer from which I derived the formal setup of the 1974 VW Scirocco”. See also The golden year of swimming in Trento: from Pilato to Ceccon, with Pellegrini

THE DESIGN OF MASERATI BOOMERANG — The Maserati Boomerang amazed with absolutely unexpected lines from the point of view of inclinations and trapeze themes. “The most impressive aspect of the front of the Boomerang is constituted by the inclination of just 13° of the windscreen with respect to the plane of the bonnet – says Giorgetto Giugiaro – and I let you imagine what concentration the driver must submit to in order to follow the road route, sunk on a low seat, almost to the ground, like a Formula 1 driver”. The entire architecture of the Boomerang is centered on the trapezoidal theme which surrounds the glass surfaces of the windscreen, the door windows and the rear window. Lines that also mark the profile of the front in the plan view and surround the wide pillar above the rear wheel. The rear section of the side is also very innovative, highlighting the inward return of the sheet metal in the lower band. As for the light clusters, Giugiaro had decided to insert square retractable headlights in the front, while the rear featured streamlined horizontal lights. See also The 10 best midfielders in the Premier League

INTERIOR PROVOCATIONS — The widespread provocation present in Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Maserati Boomerang project can also be found in the passenger compartment. “As opposed to the taut lines of the external casing – says the designer – with “youthful” presumption fifty years ago, I imagined introducing a large cylindrical mass inside for the purpose of wrapping the steering column and housing all the instrumentation inside a flat disc surrounded by the steering wheel”. Giugiaro recalls how, in the research centers and with the authorities in charge of international homologation, pressures were increasingly pressing to increase the safety systems to protect the driver in the event of a frontal impact in the 1970s. “Here it is that for the Maserati-branded prototype the Italdesign designers, led by my technologist partner Aldo Mantovani, conceived the steering column split into two blocks: the outer one could be retracted to cushion the impact and release the airbag from escaping”.

QUEEN OF SALONS AND COLLECTIONS — See also Suspense to the FC Barcelona The Maserati Boomerang presented as a static model at the 1971 Turin Motor Show, made its driving appearance at the following year’s Geneva Motor Show. The base used by Italdesign in the chassis and mechanics was that of the Maserati Bora, with a central rear engine, 8-cylinder 4,719 cc and 310 HP, rear-wheel drive and five-speed manual gearbox. In 1974 it was sold to a Spanish customer, changing hands in the following years, until arriving in the collection of the Swiss Albert Spiess. In 2014 the car was chosen as the protagonist of the autumn-winter campaign of the Louis Vuitton fashion house before being auctioned, in 2015, by Bonhams, on the occasion of the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours d’Elegance. Today the Maserati Boomerang is found in the garage of a great foreign collector, while, according to rumors, a copy with a Corvette engine was built in Mexico in the 70s by an enthusiast and fan of Giorgetto Giugiaro.