Maserati will be the protagonist in the Principality of Monaco on the occasion of its first participation in the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS)one of the most anticipated events of the year for nautical and luxury boat enthusiasts. Now in its thirty-third edition, and organized under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, the MYS It is one of the most anticipated events, with the main brands and spaces for sales and rental and over 560 exhibitors which find space on the French Riviera.

The Monaco kermesse

In this exclusive context which sees a fleet of over 120 superyachts and the best of the most luxurious tendersMaserati will be among the protagonists with the Tridente motorboat, born from the collaboration of the Modena-based company with Vita Powera sophisticated marine technology company committed to the development and production of high-performance fully electric and hybrid engines and yachts GranCabrio Folgorethe first 100% electric luxury segment convertible on the market, based on 800V technology and developed with cutting-edge technical solutions capable of combining top-notch performance with the design and elegance typical of the Trident.

A luxury motorboat

Tridente is a 10.5-meter-long motorboat with a maximum power of 600 HP and a battery capacity of 252 kWh, boasting a cruising speed of 25 knots, a maximum speed of 40 knots and a DC recharge in less than an hour. The day boat, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers, is built in carbon fiber, finished to the highest creative standards by the marine craftsmen of Hodgdon Yachts, an American builder from Maine with a history of over two hundred years of passion and excellence, specializing in superyacht tenders.

GranCabrio luxury

As mentioned, the Maserati stand also hosts a GranCabrio Folgore with Rose Gold body color, Titan Grey canvas top and ECONYL Denim and Ice interiors. The new model, presented in April 2024, is equipped with 800 V technology with three powerful 300 kW permanent magnet motors. The car is capable of reaching 290 km/h, with a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 2.8”, ensuring refined power, comfort without sacrificing sportier driving fun, and latest-generation technology. Furthermore, on the GranCabrio Folgore everything is designed to optimize the maximum achievable autonomy – from the driving modes to specific parameters and “energy saving” strategies – and improve the efficiency of the vehicle, which can boast a range of 447 km (WLTP cycle).