The Trident logo is ready to steal the show Milan Design Week 2023. Maserati has in fact announced its participation in the Milanese event with three exclusive one-offs of the GranTurismo: two of these, called Prisma and Luce, will be physically present and respectively with the V6 Nettuno internal combustion engine and in the full electric Folgore version, while the third will be a futuristic digital one-off signed by the Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Prism…

The GranTurismo Prisma looks above all else to the past and to tradition of the model in its original version. For this reason, the livery that covers the bodywork is the result of a mix of 14 different chromatic shades, 12 of which were selected from the colors of the most popular GranTurismos of the past, such as the characteristic Amaranth of the 1947 Maserati A6 1.500 or the Longchamps gold that lit up the 1973 Maserati Khamsin. Complete the exclusive style of this one-off with a detail of over 8,500 hand-applied letters, which make up the names of the Trident cars, creating a second nuance and harmonizing the entire chromatic coating, which is also rigorously done by hand.

…and Light

The GranTurismo Luce, on the other hand, is all about the future. In this case, the car’s trim is an original mirror-colored monolith, decorated with a laser engraved dynamic pattern and painted in a color practically absent. The interiors are also innovative and sustainable in ECONYL single material (a sort of regenerated nylon thread), which combined with laser processing and “high-frequency” printing technology gives a feeling of great dynamism to the dashboard and panels.

“Granturismo Prisma is an ode to our 75-year heritage and to the know-how that has involved all the cars built by Maserati over time. Granturismo Luce is our future, it looks ahead, in perfect balance with Prisma – declared Klaus Busse, Head of Design of Maserati – Each makes sense in relation to the other. In terms of innovation, Prisma expresses all the beauty and excellence typical of Italian craftsmanship, as well as mastery in painting and colouring; Luce reveals all the technology developed with Folgore, combining avant-garde and Italian creativity”. Finally, at the Milan Design Week, Maserati will also be the protagonist with the limited edition Launch Edition First Series 75th Anniversary.