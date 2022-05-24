Maserati ready to take the stage at the Motor Valley Fest, the appointment that from 26 to 29 May will make Modena the capital of motors. The Trident will participate in the event with a series of initiatives, showcasing its innovations and opening the doors of the plant where the Italian car manufacturer’s supercars and models are produced. In fact, during the Festival days the doors of the Show Room in viale Ciro Menotti will open to the public for Factory Tourfor a journey into the history and future of the Brand and to preview the new spyder MC20 Cielo.

There will be on display Grecale in the special edition Mission From Mars, created thanks to the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program with the exteriors in the exclusive Galactic Orange color, an innovative multi-layer color with a super liquid base, reminiscent of molten metal, on an intense, almost frosted, futuristic orange-red resin. Also present the Levante Futura Fuoriserie, in addition to Levante MC Edition, in the Yellow Corse color. The other jewels of the Trident will be on display in Piazza XX Settembre: here it will be possible to admire one Maserati Grecale in the Trofeo version, in the Modena Yellow color next to the Maserati MC20. Another Maserati Grecale, this time in the Modena version, will instead be on display in the courtyard of the Military Academy.

Maserati will also personally participate in the busy program of conferences, right from the opening, the Round top table Motor Valley with the participation of Francesco Tonon, Head of Product Planning, Maserati FuoriSerie & Maserati Classiche. Also on May 26, the Trident will also participate in the talk “Electric: The challenges of a long journey towards the zero CO2 emissions goal” with Davide Danesin, Maserati Granturismo Program Chief Vehicle Engineer. The next day, the Maserati Talent Talk will be held as part of the “Innovation & Talents”With the participation of Marco Magnanini, Maserati Global Brand Manager. Finally, the Modenese car manufacturer will also be present at the biennial Autopromotec of Bologna, the international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket that will animate the exhibition center of the Emilian capital from 25 to 28 May. A Maserati Grecale and a Ghibli Hybrid will be exhibited here.