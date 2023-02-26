The illusion in free practice and qualifying

Edoardo Mortara’s best time in FP1 by Cape Townand above all the final won by Maximilian Günther in qualifying just a few hours before the first South African E-Prix in the history of Formula E had given hope for a finally positive result for the maserati, also to archive a disappointing start to the championship so far. And instead, the appointment with the fifth round of the championship ended with another ‘zero’ for the team from Modena, still dealing with unfortunate episodes or single mistakes by the riders.

Technical problem and withdrawal

The first signs of another weekend to forget had already emerged at the end of Group B, in qualifying, with a bad result accident by Edoardo Mortara who was in any case ‘consoled’ by the excellent performance of Günther, who was able to bring the Trident to the front row for the first time. However, in the moments immediately following the start, Mortara had to immediately abandon the race due to the imminent one technical problem, all while his German teammate was seriously battling for a podium finish. Unfortunately for him and for the team, the goal vanished a few laps from the end, thanks to a impact against barriers which forced him to retire.

The bitterness of Gunther and Mortara

An error that has further postponed the dream of a podium, as commented by Günther himself: “Our pace has been very good all weekend, and it was good to get the car on the front row – has explained – the race was not easy, but we managed to get back in the top three. I was pushing to close the gap but hit the wall and broke the rear suspension. We can draw some positives, but of course it’s a bitter pill to swallow“. Sadness also from Mortara, who recognized all the merits of the team: “It was a very disappointing and frustrating weekend, especially after we showed great pace in practice – he added – The team did an incredible job to get the car back on track after qualifying. They are the real heroes of today and they deserved so much more“.

A month to leave

So Maserati’s sporting curse continues, even if now it will have all the time available to regroup in view of the next seasonal appointment, scheduled in a month’s time. In fact, on 24 and 25 March, Formula E will be back on track for the sixth round of the world championship, this time in the ‘carioca’ climate of St. Paul.