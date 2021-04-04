Masdar .. The UAE has a green footprint of the world that addresses climate change

In 2006, while the total production capacity of solar and wind energy in the world was less than a tenth of what it is now … the Emirati global initiative “Masdar” was launched to spread renewable energy solutions in the world as an embodiment of the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership that sought through This initiative provides a global platform to enhance international cooperation in order to address pressing issues related to energy security, climate change and sustainable human development.

With its establishment in 2008, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” began its pioneering national mission to make clean energy a tangible reality, not only at the local level, but also in various parts of the world.

In the same year, Masdar City was established as one of the most sustainable urban communities in the world.

After its establishment, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, “Masdar”, was keen to enhance its investments in the renewable energy sector at the local and global levels.

Its portfolio of investment projects locally included prominent stations, including the “Shams Station”, which was inaugurated in 2013 in Abu Dhabi as the largest concentrated solar power plant in the country with a production capacity of 100 MW.

In 2016, Masdar won the contract to develop the third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, with a production capacity of 800 MW, in partnership with the French EDF Group.

In 2017, in partnership with Bee’ah, the Emirates Company for Converting Waste to Energy was established in Sharjah, with a production capacity of 30 MW.

In 2020, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” launched the first green real estate investment fund in the UAE, and in the same year it won the development of the Al Dhafra Solar PV Power Plant, the largest independent power plant in the world, in partnership with TAQA, EDF Renewables and Ginko Power.

During the current year 2021, a pioneering initiative led by “Masdar” was announced to support the development of the green hydrogen economy in Abu Dhabi with the participation of many partners, including “Siemens Energy”.

At the global level, Masdar’s investment projects portfolio included important and prominent stations. In 2017 it was announced that the “Dadjon” offshore wind power plant would be launched in the United Kingdom with a production capacity of 402 megawatts. In the same year, the Hywind Scotland project, the first floating station, was launched. Offshore wind energy in the world, with a production capacity of 30 MW, in partnership with Equinor.

In 2017, the UAE-Caribbean Partnership Fund for Renewable Energy was launched.

In 2019, the “Chibok 1” project was launched in Serbia with a production capacity of 158 megawatts, in addition to the inauguration of the Dumat Al-Jandal wind power plant project, with a production capacity of 400 megawatts, in partnership with EDF in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the same year, 3 projects were launched within the framework of the UAE-Caribbean Partnership Fund for Renewable Energy. Masdar also won the development of a solar energy project in the Republic of Uzbekistan with a production capacity of 100 megawatts.

The year 2019 also witnessed the entry of Masdar into the US market by acquiring stakes in two wind power plants in New Mexico and Texas. It also entered the Indian market by acquiring stakes in Future Hero Energy.

The year 2020 also witnessed the entry of Masdar into the Southeast Asian market, with the signing of an agreement to develop the first floating solar photovoltaic power plant in Indonesia with a production capacity of 145 MW, as the plant will be built in West Java, Indonesia.

In 2021, it signed a strategic agreement with IDF Renewables to explore opportunities within the renewable energy sector in Israel. And this year, it announced the signing of an implementation agreement with the Uzbek government to increase the production capacity of the wind power plant at the level of service facilities it is developing in the country to 1.5 gigawatts.

In a related context, “Masdar City” sought to devote research methodology, innovation and scientific creativity, provide the advanced infrastructure and the necessary environment that enables companies to build effective networks of relationships at the local and global levels, explore available investment opportunities and develop ideas into meaningful and tangible solutions. Today, Masdar City represents a unique destination. To develop knowledge, test and develop new technical solutions that enable us to build a more sustainable future.

Masdar City uses innovative smart water systems in its buildings, as the advanced technologies used in these buildings save 54 percent of water consumption and 51 percent of electricity consumption, compared to the rate prevailing in the country.

30 percent of the electricity consumed by Masdar City comes from solar photovoltaic panels installed on the roofs of buildings, while the remaining 70 percent comes from the solar power plant in Masdar City, so that the buildings can meet all their electricity needs from renewable energy.

There are currently about 900 local, regional and international companies operating from the free zone in Masdar City. These companies vary between regional headquarters such as the regional headquarters of the engineering industries giant “Siemens” in the Middle East, small and medium enterprises and emerging companies.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” – one of the leading global companies in the fields of innovation and sustainable development owned by “Mubadala Investment” – recently announced that, with the celebration of the 15th anniversary of its founding, that its portfolio of investment projects is now spreading in more than 30 countries in the world. The production capacity of projects under development or in operation is 11 GW.

The total value of Masdar’s investments in renewable energy projects around the world amounts to $ 19.9 billion, and contributes to avoiding the release of 16 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Its projects have also contributed to the provision of clean energy for 4 million homes around the world.