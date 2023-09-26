Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has signed an agreement with PLN Nusantara Power to develop the second phase of the Shirata floating solar photovoltaic plant project with a capacity of up to 500 MW, which constitutes a major expansion of the largest plant of its kind in Southeast Asia. .

The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Phrabowo Subianto, Indonesian Minister of Defence, General Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, and Abdullah Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia. Indonesia, the ASEAN Association, and Hussein Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the country, during the UAE-Indonesian Business Forum, hosted by the UAE Embassy in Indonesia. This agreement comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation in the field of clean energy between the two friendly countries.

The Shirata floating solar photovoltaic station project is located on the surface of the waters of the Shirata Dam, located in West Java Province, Indonesia. The first phase of this innovative project has been developed with a capacity of 145 MW, and is expected to be operated later this year. According to recent laws issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Indonesia that allow up to 20% of water to be covered for renewable energy use, the capacity of the Shirata plant will be able to be expanded to another 500 MW, in addition to the 145 MW expected to be operational this year.

On this occasion, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei said: “The UAE and the Republic of Indonesia have a common vision for achieving sustainable development, and realize that renewable energy sources lie at the heart of this vision. I am pleased to see that the partnership between the two friendly countries has moved to advanced, capable levels.” to serve their interests.”

His Excellency added: “Such partnerships support our goals at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in terms of enhancing the transformation of the energy sector with the aim of raising the production capacity of renewable energy three-fold by 2030.”

Abdullah Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri said: “We are pleased to witness, during our hosting of the UAE-Indonesian Business Forum, the signing of this agreement, which reflects the importance of concerted efforts in the field of climate action and the necessity of joint work to advance the wheel of innovation in both the economic and environmental fields to support the global transformation process in the energy sector.” “.

Indonesia is considered a key strategic market for Masdar in Southeast Asia, as the company developed the Shirata floating solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 145 MW, which is the largest plant of its kind in the region, in cooperation with the electricity utility company, BTP Java Bali. , now known as PLN Nusantara Power. In February 2023, Masdar announced its entry into the geothermal energy sector through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy. Masdar also opened an office in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, in 2021 to strengthen cooperation with the most prominent companies operating in the region.

For his part, Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Masdar and its partners in Indonesia seek to enhance the horizons of innovation in the Shirata floating solar photovoltaic project, which is the largest of its kind in the region with a capacity of 145 MW. The project is scheduled to expand by adding 500 MW during Phase 2. Through its fruitful partnership with PLN, Masdar is looking forward to increasing renewable energy capacity in key strategic markets in the Southeast Asia region, and actively contributing to supporting Indonesia’s ambitious goals in the field of climate neutrality. Especially before the UAE hosts the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The Republic of Indonesia aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to achieve climate neutrality by 2060. It has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29% by 2030, or reducing them by 41% with international support. Prior to the COP28 Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change scheduled to be hosted in the UAE at the end of the year, this agreement to expand the “Shirata” project demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to contributing to supporting many countries around the world in their plans to eliminate carbon emissions and build a more sustainable future. .

Indonesia is the largest energy consumer country within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), expanding reliance on renewable energy sources may contribute to saving the Indonesian government total costs amounting to 51.7 billion US dollars annually, taking into account the costs associated with the negative impacts resulting from air pollution and climate change.

For his part, Rolly Firmansyah, CEO of PLN Nusantara Power, said: “We are pleased to expand our successful partnership with Masdar and grow our renewable energy portfolio in Indonesia. The Shirata floating solar PV plant is one of the leading plants in the region in terms of size and innovative technologies.” “Through the next phase of the project’s development, Shirata will consolidate its leading position as the largest floating solar photovoltaic power plant in Southeast Asia, which will be operational during the current year.”

It is noteworthy that Masdar was founded in 2006 and its projects are spread in more than 40 countries. It invests or is committed to investing in a portfolio of global renewable energy projects whose production capacity exceeds 20 gigawatts and whose total value exceeds 30 billion dollars, with aspirations to enhance its production capacity to reach 100 gigawatts. And produce one million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.