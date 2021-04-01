Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) launched Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) A global campaign entitled “For a sustainable future”, which aims to strengthen the company’s leadership in the field of renewable energy and sustainable technologies, and to highlight the sustainable development goals of the UAE.

This campaign coincides with the 15th anniversary of the founding of “Masdar”, which falls this year, and aims to highlight a number of models and projects that reflect the investments of “Masdar” in supporting the process of relying on clean energy sources, in addition to celebrating the company’s path rich in important achievements, and to emphasize On its commitment to ensuring a sustainable future for all.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, said: “In line with the vision of the wise leadership that foresees the future and aims to build a resilient economy based on sustainability pillars, Masdar continues its efforts in Supporting innovation and developing renewable energy solutions with commercial viability in the UAE and the world, based on its long track record of achievements and projects in this field.

Leading role

His Excellency affirmed that Masdar’s 15-year march of contributing to the growth of the renewable energy sector reflects the UAE’s commitment to playing a pioneering role in supporting the efforts of the international community in facing the challenges of climate change.

His Excellency added: “The UAE considers the issue of climate change as providing opportunities to diversify the economy, build knowledge, refine skills and provide job opportunities.” And while April of this year marks the 15th anniversary of the founding of “Masdar”, the launch of the “Sustainable Future” campaign to celebrate the company’s important achievements that contributed to strengthening the leading position of the UAE in the global renewable energy sector. Despite the economic challenges facing the world due to the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, “Masdar” was able to continue its remarkable growth. The productive capacity of renewable energy projects in which Masdar participates has more than doubled over the past two years, from 4 gigawatts to 11 gigawatts. That is, enough to provide electricity to more than 4 million homes, while the total value of these projects is 19.9 billion dollars.

Production capacity

Mohammed Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said that the company’s success in growth and increasing production capacity beyond the target levels reflects the commitment of the owner of Mubadala Investment and the dedication of its cadres around the world and the acceleration of the transformation process in the energy sector thanks to the continuous efforts of countries such as the UAE. The United Company, which has a clear vision for a better future, is keen to advance sustainable development along with the growing economic viability of clean energy technologies.

He said that “Masdar” is currently contributing to supporting local communities spread in more than 30 countries around the world .. We look forward to expanding the scope of our projects and continuing to work on building a more sustainable future for all.

Masdar has notable projects spread around the world, including the Dumat Al-Jandal plant, “the first wind energy plant at the level of service facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the largest of its kind in the Middle East region.

The plant is being developed by a consortium of companies led by the leading French company, “EDF Renewables”. When the plant is operational, it will contribute to providing electricity to 70,000 homes and avoiding the release of 885,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Expanding activities

As part of its efforts to expand its activities globally, Masdar made its first investment last year in Australia, where it acquired a 40 per cent stake in a waste-to-energy facility at the utility level.

Upon completion, the facility will be able to process about 300,000 tons per year of municipal waste and up to 30,000 tons of solid materials.

In order to increase the production capacity of its projects in the United States, Masdar acquired a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of clean energy investment projects with a total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts, in partnership with IDF Renewables North America.

In total, the portfolio includes eight projects that have provided more than two thousand jobs in the US clean energy sector and contribute to avoiding the release of more than three million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

In 2020, Masdar entered the Southeast Asian market by signing an agreement to develop the first floating solar photovoltaic power plant in Indonesia with a production capacity of 145 MW, which is the largest of its kind in the region, and the plant will be built in West Java, Indonesia.

New markets

This year, Masdar continues to expand its portfolio of projects to include new markets. Last January, it announced its first project in Poland, where it acquired a 50% stake in two wind power plants in Poland.

In the same month, the company also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the EDF Renewables Company to explore opportunities in the renewable energy sector in Israel and support the state’s efforts to achieve its clean energy goals.

Last March, Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to develop solar energy projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts and its network infrastructure in multiple locations in Ethiopia.

A destination for innovation

Masdar City, the pioneering sustainable urban project of Masdar, continues to consolidate its position as a destination for innovation and technology. In January 2021, it received the first batch of students from the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

The Free Zone in Masdar City continued to attract more companies, as it currently includes more than 900 companies.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi Holding Company launched a fund worth 1.1 billion dirhams last year to help startups establish a global or regional headquarters within Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, thus allowing them to benefit from the city’s distinctive digital infrastructure, advanced legislative frameworks, and research and development initiatives. Masdar City continues to grow as a center for business and innovation, and this is evidenced by a number of prominent examples such as the “Technology Innovation Support Unit”, a joint initiative between BP and Masdar, which is considered one of the main tenants within the Tech Park complex in the city and the first center to support the growth of emerging companies in the field Sustainability in the Middle East and North Africa.

Sustainability platforms

Masdar also contributes to consolidating sustainability through a set of strategic initiatives, which include the “Women’s Platform for Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy” that focuses on enhancing women’s participation in the field of sustainability by working to conclude effective partnerships and communicate with thought leaders and provide a platform for sharing achievements and experiences. Inspirational to women from the UAE and the world.

Masdar also leads the “Youth for Sustainability” platform, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The platform aims to support students and young professionals by providing training, practical experience, guidance and direction to enable them to build a successful career in the sustainability sector.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the goals of the UAE National Agenda and the UAE Centennial 2071, the “Youth for Sustainability” platform organizes a series of programs that extend throughout the year and include “Sustainability Ambassadors” and “Future Sustainability Leaders” that aim to support students and young entrepreneurs. .

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is hosted by Masdar annually, focuses on enhancing the participation of various segments of society in discussing and addressing sustainability issues. This global event attracts the participation of country leaders, prominent speakers, thousands of participants and hundreds of exhibiting companies, so that the week today establishes its position as a leading global platform to accelerate the pace of sustainable development.

The week’s 2021 session achieved a new milestone, which was the holding of one of the largest virtual meetings that discuss sustainability issues in the world.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week includes the organization of the Zayed Sustainability Prize Distribution Ceremony, the leading global award launched by the UAE to honor innovative sustainable projects owners. Since its first award in 2009, the projects of the award winners have made a positive impact on the lives of more than 352 million people around the world.

In commemoration of the legacy of the founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul” .. The Zayed Sustainability Prize launched the “Beyond 2020” initiative, which is a continuation of the pioneering Emirati humanitarian initiative “20 in 2020” that was launched with the participation of a number of local and international institutions Prominent in December 2019.

“Beyond 2020” represents the second phase of the initiative, which in its first phase managed to implement projects in 8 countries and contributed to making a positive impact on the lives of nearly 110,000 people.