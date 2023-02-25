Baynunah Solar Company, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, a world leader in renewable energy, and the Finnish investment and asset management group “Talerie”, announced the official launch of the “Baynunah” solar power plant, which has a production capacity of 200 megawatts, which is the largest A project of its kind in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The inauguration ceremony of the station was witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Masdar”, His Excellency Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and a number of prominent officials from the Jordanian government and Masdar.
His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said, “In line with the directives of the wise leadership to implement projects that promote sustainable development, spread clean energy solutions on a large scale, and support effective climate action, we are pleased to inaugurate the joint Baynon station with the Jordanian government to consolidate the strong brotherly relationship that binds the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Jordan.” The sister Hashemite, this project contributes to supporting the achievement of the Kingdom’s goals related to climate and clean energy, in addition to providing new job opportunities and supporting the economic development process.
He added, “Through the Baynunah solar power plant and the Tafila wind power plant project, Masdar contributes to supporting Jordan’s efforts and goals to provide 29 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, and to raise this percentage to 50 percent by the end of this decade. These qualitative and ambitious partnerships are a model for solutions.” that advance progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and support economic growth while reducing emissions.
His Excellency Al Jaber indicated that the UAE, and within the framework of its firm commitment to support climate action, will focus during the COP28 conference on moving from the stage of goals to achieving them, and achieving tangible results in the issues of mitigation, adaptation, financing, losses and damages, and continuing work to avoid the rise in the planet’s temperature exceeding the threshold. 1.5 °C.
For his part, His Excellency Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan, said, “The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is an embodiment of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II to make Jordan a regional center for green development, and its belief in the importance of developing local energy sources, especially sustainable ones, to achieve security of supply.” With energy, promoting self-reliance and limiting the effects of climate change, it constantly seeks to develop its plans and strategies to match global developments in the field of energy transition, and is currently implementing a package of projects that would make Jordan a regional center for exporting green energy, whether in the form of electricity from sources Renewable energy or in the form of green hydrogen, and this comes as a commitment to implement what was stated in the economic modernization vision that the government recently launched.
He added that the ministry aspires to exceed the goals contained in the energy sector strategy for the years (2020-2030) by raising the contribution of renewable energy in electricity generation to reach 50% by the year (2030), and supporting transformation projects towards electric transmission and green hydrogen production, taking into account the strengthening of the network. Electricity and enhancing its stability by shifting towards smart grids, creating projects to store electric energy, implementing and expanding electrical interconnection projects with neighboring countries and the world, and that it is time to maximize the benefit of all available tools and technologies in order to overcome the challenges posed by renewable energy.
The minister said, “We believe that renewable energy has become the main player that draws the energy future map, not only in Jordan, but in the whole world. If we look at the world today, we see that renewable energy, especially solar energy and wind energy, is the fastest growing and widespread renewable energy source, supported by a decrease in Its prices, the development of its technologies and its versatility, and we in Jordan seek to keep pace with these developments and adopt them, which contributes to the desired global goal of combating climate change and reducing carbon emissions to zero.”
The Baynunah solar power plant was developed through an energy purchase agreement between Masdar and the Jordanian National Electric Power Company, and the station produces more than 560 gigawatt-hours of energy annually, enough to supply 160,000 homes with energy. The station also contributes to avoiding the emission of 360,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to removing nearly 80,000 cars from the roads.
His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said, “The inauguration of the Baynunah solar power plant represents a significant achievement that embodies the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as the state is committed to assisting brotherly countries in the region.” to achieve its goals in the field of clean energy, and we are fully prepared to share our experiences with the brotherly government and people of Jordan to contribute to advancing sustainable economic development in the Kingdom.”
For his part, Mohammed Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, “Masdar is proud to launch this project, which is one of the fruits of the long-term partnership that brings us together in the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. We thank our partners in the Jordanian government, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and the National Electric Power Company in Jordan, in addition to the financial institutions that contributed to the completion of this project, and we are ready to actively contribute to supporting the energy transition process in Jordan, and we look forward to expanding our business in the Kingdom by developing more clean energy projects that will advance economic development efforts in the Kingdom.”
Financial institutions that contributed to the Baynunah project include the International Finance Corporation, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the German Development Bank, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Peter Ramsey, CEO of Talliery Group, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate the largest solar power plant in Jordan, as this landmark project reflects the importance of the partnership between Masdar and Tallieri, two leading companies in the field of renewable energy. We are proud to cooperate with our partners.” And investors to move towards achieving the desired global goals to limit climate change.
In 2015, Masdar completed the 117-megawatt Tafila wind farm project in Jordan, the first commercial utility-scale wind project in the Middle East. Last November, “Masdar” signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to explore opportunities for developing renewable energy projects with a total production capacity of up to 2 gigawatts.
The energy transition process is one of the main priorities of the UAE, which is preparing to host the “COP28” conference in November and December. The conference represents the largest gathering of decision-makers and experts concerned with climate and sustainability issues, as it will attract more than 70,000 officials and experts from the public and private sectors, and will be held at Expo City in Dubai.
