Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman-designate of the COP28 conference and Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Masdar” said: “Through the Baynunah solar power plant and the Tafila wind power plant project, Masdar contributes to supporting Jordan’s efforts and goals to provide 29 percent of Electricity from renewable sources, and raise this percentage to 50 percent by the end of this decade.

Al Jaber indicated that the UAE will focus during the “COP28” conference on moving from the stage of goals to achieving them, and achieving tangible results in the issues of mitigation, adaptation, financing, losses and damages, and continuing work to avoid the global temperature rise exceeding the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

For his part, Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan, said that the ministry is currently implementing a package of projects that would make Jordan a regional center for exporting green energy.

He added that the ministry aspires to exceed the goals set out in the energy sector strategy for the years 2020-2030 by raising the contribution of renewable energy in electricity generation to reach 50 percent by 2030.

The Baynunah solar power plant was developed through an energy purchase agreement between Masdar and the Jordanian National Electric Power Company. The plant produces more than 560 gigawatt-hours of energy annually, enough to supply 160,000 homes.

The station also contributes to avoiding the emission of 360,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to removing nearly 80,000 cars from the roads.

In 2015, Masdar completed the 117-megawatt Tafila wind farm project in Jordan, the first commercial utility-scale wind power project in the Middle East.

Last November, Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to explore opportunities for developing renewable energy projects with a total production capacity of 2 gigawatts.

The energy transition is one of the main priorities of the UAE, which is preparing to host the “COP28” conference in November and December.