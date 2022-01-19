Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Masdar City, through the Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund, has signed a financing agreement worth $200 million with First Abu Dhabi Bank, with the aim of growing the fund’s project portfolio and enabling it to make more new acquisitions. The First Abu Dhabi Bank will assume the duties of the authorized main organizer of the syndicated loans, the sustainable loan coordinator, the agent, the guarantee agent and the bank account holder for this process.The announcement came during an official ceremony held within the fourth session of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, which is held within the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform. Hosted by Masdar, it focuses on accelerating sustainable development. The announcement comes 12 months after Masdar City and Emirates NBD signed an asset management agreement to provide investment management services to the Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund, the first of its kind in the UAE.

On this occasion, Abdullah Balaa, CEO of Masdar City and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund, stressed the growing interest of investors in responsible investment opportunities, as well as the tendency to evaluate companies based on specific criteria related to environmental, social and governance practices.

Balaa said: “The Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund’s portfolio of projects currently includes four commercial properties within Masdar City, the leading sustainable real estate development and innovation and technology destination in Abu Dhabi. The financing that will be provided by the First Abu Dhabi Bank will help the Fund grow its sustainable real estate portfolio by acquiring more real estate within Masdar City, the returns of which will enable Masdar City to provide the market with more sustainable real estate assets, by establishing new sustainable projects and continuing the process The expansion of Masdar City in the future.

Balaa added: “The Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund will provide investors with responsible and creative investment options, as it will allow them to invest in sustainable and income-generating real estate assets, with a major focus on Masdar City. The properties in the Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund’s portfolio currently consume approximately 40% less electricity and water compared to other buildings in Abu Dhabi, and all of them have been rated 3 pearls or higher according to the pearl rating system from the Estidama Program in Abu Dhabi, and one of these Buildings LEED certified platinum. The fund also looks forward to providing a means for real estate developers to participate as a third party and monetize their assets, which contributes to attracting sustainable real estate developers to Masdar City, as well as motivating local and international investors interested in the sustainability sector.”

As the largest bank in the UAE and one of the world’s leading and safest financial institutions, First Abu Dhabi Bank is a regional leader in sustainable finance in the Middle East. The bank issued the region’s first green bonds in 2017 and has spent more than $30 billion in financing sustainable projects to date. In 2021, the bank implemented the first green repo (repo) in the Middle East, in partnership with Deutsche Bank. First Abu Dhabi Bank was also the first bank in the region to commit to decarbonization by 2050 and join the banking alliance to reduce net carbon emissions. It also participated in the official UAE delegation to the COP26 climate conference.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Head of the Global Finance Sector in the UAE and Global Head of the Government, Sovereign and Public Sector, Banking Group Unit, said: “The First Abu Dhabi Bank has committed to financing projects that provide tangible environmental and social benefits, and we are intensifying efforts to support financing plans aimed at building a more sustainable future. . We are pleased to support Masdar City as one of our strategic clients through this important agreement, by providing an innovative and flexible financing structure that will enable the Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund to achieve its strategic objectives. This cooperation reflects First Abu Dhabi Bank’s continued commitment to working with Masdar City and its sustainable financing plans, and we look forward to strengthening cooperation frameworks between the two parties in parallel with Masdar’s implementation of its plans to grow its portfolio of high-quality projects.”

Masdar City had announced the launch of a sustainable real estate investment fund, the first green real estate investment fund in the UAE, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week activities in January 2020. The fund was listed on the Abu Dhabi Global Market as a qualified investment fund, and the fund is managed by Masdar Management Company Capital” that has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market. The Fund provides investors with a valuable opportunity to invest in a unique portfolio of sustainable income-generating real estate assets.

The Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Fund represents an important step in implementing the Abu Dhabi Declaration on Sustainable Finance, which was signed by 25 government agencies and leading institutions in 2019, including “Masdar” and the Abu Dhabi Global Market, which aims to establish a vital and sustainable financial sector to support the UAE’s efforts to contribute to Achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.