Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Masdar City, one of the world’s most sustainable cities, is a leading destination that attracts prominent companies in the region specializing in innovation and technology, which qualifies it to play an active role in achieving a green recovery in the world from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Masdar Free Zone witnessed a 26% increase in the number of companies it hosted, which reflects the important position of the city and the unique advantages it offers to innovative companies, which include, for example, the G42 Healthcare Group, whose testing centers have played a key role in Supporting the efforts of the UAE in dealing with the pandemic and its consequences.

new technologies

This increase in the number of companies shows the great need to rely on innovation as a means of developing and deploying new technologies that help advance the green transformation process.

Masdar City is the only accredited research and development complex in Abu Dhabi, and currently hosts more than 900 companies ranging from multinational companies, small and medium-sized companies, and local start-ups, all of which focus on developing innovative technologies for key global sectors facing urgent environmental challenges, including Energy, water, artificial intelligence, health, space, agriculture, and mobility.

Abdullah Balala, Executive Director of the Sustainable Urban Development Department at the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), said: “The wise leadership in the UAE has always demonstrated its commitment to supporting efforts to combat climate change, and has stressed the importance of innovation to achieve a green recovery in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the interdependence between health and climate change, and made us realize now more than ever how important a green recovery is as the only way forward. Achieving this goal depends on supporting sustainable development and stimulating innovation in key sectors, which is what Masdar City focuses on and its pioneering efforts in these areas revolve around.”

Balalaa added: “The qualitative technologies developed by companies operating within Masdar City do not contribute to paving the way to the future, but rather contribute to shaping it, as well as supporting them to achieve the UAE’s goals of consolidating sustainability and achieving positive change.”

innovative solutions

Balalaa explained that the UAE has strategies that support advanced innovations and focuses on developing innovative solutions in key sectors including health, transportation, water, environment and space, enabling it to play a greater role in the country’s transition to a knowledge-based economy, which is what Masdar City focuses on, noting that the city It provides a unique environment for education, research and development, technology and innovation. As well as strategies that support the development of small and medium industrial enterprises, Al Alaa stressed that the city provides a unique environment for education, research and development, technology and innovation, all within a strategic base through which companies can test new technologies and build their partnerships.

The city is currently home to more than 900 companies, and we look forward to increasing this number significantly over the next ten years.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Masdar City continues to attract a group of new partners, which include prominent entities in the field of advanced technology such as the Advanced Technology Research Council, which contributes to leading and shaping the research and development strategy in Abu Dhabi and includes under its umbrella the “Institute of Innovation.” Technology” and “Aspire”. The city will continue to host more regional and global partners over the coming months.

for artificial intelligence

Masdar City also actively contributes to supporting the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which identifies areas of development related to artificial intelligence, and has begun to establish the country as an incubator for innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. This year, Masdar City welcomed the first batch of students to the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first graduate-level university specialized in artificial intelligence research. Masdar City is home to a growing number of companies specializing in artificial intelligence, contributing to the global economy estimated at $15.7 trillion by 2030 and the $320 billion economy in the Middle East.

Masdar City, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to support efforts to develop advanced solutions in a number of key sectors, contributing to the development of the industrial sector in the UAE and enhancing its contribution to the country’s GDP to reach 300 billion dirhams by 2031.