Cairo (Union)

The Masdar-Infinity Power consortium has officially signed a power purchase agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), to enhance sustainable electricity production capacity from renewable energy to be generated by the Ras Ghareb onshore wind farm in the Gulf of Suez.

Once completed, the Ras Ghareb wind farm will have a total generating capacity of 200 megawatts (MW). The plant is expected to produce 810,000 MW/h of wind energy annually, in addition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 403,672 tons per year, which will contribute to achieving Egypt’s sustainability goals.

The project is one of the latest projects to strengthen the portfolio of Infinity Power, a joint venture between Masdar and Infinity, Africa’s largest renewable energy company, which aims to reach a total capacity of 10 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in operation by 2030. With this ambitious goal achieved, Infinity Power will be able to provide electricity to 12 million homes across Africa by the end of the decade, and will also contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by a massive amount of approximately 15 to 20 million tons annually.

The official signing ceremony, held at the Cabinet headquarters in El Alamein City, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, President of COP28, Chairman of Masdar; Dr. Mahmoud Mostafa Kamal Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Energy of Egypt; Sabah Mashali, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy of Egypt; Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Power; Hesham El Gamal, General Manager of Government Affairs at Infinity Power; Mokhtar Nader Abu El Atta, Head of Business Development for North Africa at Infinity Power; and Nourhan Gharib, Head of Legal Affairs at Infinity Power.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, Nayer Fouad, CEO of Infinity Power, Salah Ezzat, Acting Chairman of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and Dr. Mohamed El Khayat, CEO of the New and Renewable Energy Authority.

On this occasion, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Power, said: “We are pleased to announce the commencement of construction of the Ras Ghareb onshore wind farm, a project that reflects our ongoing commitment to developing sustainable energy solutions for Egypt and the region. This ambitious initiative will not only consolidate our presence and role in the Egyptian market, but also represent a pivotal step in enhancing our local impact in the field of renewable energy, and creating new jobs for Egyptian youth. Infinity Power will continue its commitment to playing a pivotal role in creating a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

“Through Infinity Power, the joint venture between Masdar and Infinity, Africa’s largest renewable energy company, we are providing the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company with 200 megawatts of clean energy, equivalent to producing 800,000 megawatt hours and avoiding 403,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar. “This landmark project is a significant milestone in our efforts to harness Africa’s renewable energy potential and support the transition to clean energy.”

“The Ras Ghareb onshore wind farm is an important addition to our renewable energy portfolio, underscoring our commitment to empowering Africa to become a global leader in sustainable and renewable energy,” said Nayer Fouad, CEO of Infinity Power. “The new plant is also a pivotal step in a series of other steps that come within our quest to develop more renewable energy projects across Africa.”