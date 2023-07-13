Al-Jaber also met a number of global officials with the aim of coordinating opinions on solutions that can ensure a fair, logical, practical, gradual and just transition in the energy sector.

These meetings come between Emirati and Spanish officials to discuss ways to enhance renewable energy capabilities and support global climate neutrality goals, in preparation for the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 Conference during the coming November and December.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed that the UAE seeks to contribute to achieving global climate aspirations at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, pointing out that the world needs to triple renewable energy capacities by 2030 if we are to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement by limiting global warming and preserving the possibility of avoiding overruns. The planet’s temperature rises above 1.5 degrees Celsius, stressing that reaching this goal requires strengthening international cooperation.

He added: “We are always keen to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities for expansion in renewable energy projects, and I discussed these issues with Ignacio Galan, as Masdar and Iberdrola companies have well-established relations of constructive cooperation in developing renewable energy projects that have contributed to making a tangible positive change in people’s lives in several regions.” These projects have played an important role in supporting decarbonization efforts and increasing job opportunities, and they also contribute to accelerating progress to achieve a measured, rational and just transition in the global energy sector.”

Ignacio Galán said: “Iberdrola has many years of experience in providing clean and safe energy solutions, having invested over the past 20 years more than €150 billion to enhance the energy transition. With COP28 approaching, more needs to be done. To stay on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, policymakers and energy investors must commit more than ever to providing clean electricity through renewables, smarter grids and energy storage solutions.”

Galan added, “My meeting with Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber was fruitful, as we shared insights on the importance of renewable energy sources and their role in achieving the desired progress in serving the interests of people and the planet.”

He stressed that many private companies and investors around the world are making unremitting efforts to support the energy transition process, and joint cooperation would contribute to enabling the world to achieve its climate goals, as well as supporting economies and enhancing job opportunities.

The UAE directed the establishment of the “Masdar” company in 2006, and Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was assigned the task of supervising and developing its business with the aim of diversifying energy sources in the country and facing global sustainability challenges.

Masdar is one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the world, active in more than 40 countries and has a global project portfolio with a total capacity of more than 20 gigawatts.

Masdar’s global investments amount to $30 billion, and the company aims to boost its production capacity to 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

Masdar has invested in the latest technologies, including green hydrogen, geothermal projects and waste-to-energy conversion. It is committed to providing clean energy to communities around the world and developing utility-scale and off-grid projects to supply electricity to remote areas.

Iberdrola is a global leader in clean energy, electricity networks and energy storage. It is the largest electricity company in Europe and the second largest in the world by market value, with more than 71 billion euros.

In addition to the company’s existing €150 billion asset base, Iberdrola’s strategic plan for 2023-2025 commits to a record €47 billion of investment in just three years, with a focus on electricity grids, renewables and the implementation of clean, safe and competitive systems.

The total production capacity of the current “Iberdrola” projects in the field of renewable energy is more than 40,000 megawatts, and these projects include hydroelectric power, onshore and offshore wind energy, and solar energy.

The company employs 40,000 employees and looks forward to providing 12,000 jobs by 2025. The company supports a total of 400,000 jobs across the various stages of the value chain.