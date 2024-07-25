Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Spain’s Endesa to partner in a 2.5 GW renewable energy portfolio in Spain, subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals. Under the deal, Masdar will invest AED 3.27 billion (€817 million) to acquire a 49.9% stake in a renewable energy portfolio worth AED 6.80 billion (€1.7 billion), representing one of the largest renewable energy transactions in Spain.

The portfolio that Masdar intends to acquire includes 48 operating solar power plants with a total capacity of 2 GW, and Masdar and Endesa will add a 0.5 GW battery storage system to the projects. This partnership reinforces Masdar’s leading position as a trusted global partner to governments, investors, developers and communities around the world. The deal also reflects Masdar’s commitment to the energy transition in Spain and Europe, and these solar projects will play a key role in supporting Spain to achieve its national energy and climate plans and the European Union’s goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

Joint projects

In addition to the acquisition agreement, Masdar and Endesa signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in developing joint renewable energy projects in Spain.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of COP28, and Chairman of Masdar, said: “In line with the leadership’s vision to promote sustainable economic and social growth, support the spread of renewable energy projects, and contribute to achieving global climate ambitions, this important investment confirms Masdar’s leading position in developing innovative clean energy solutions and employing its extensive global expertise to maximize the potential of clean energy in Spain, Europe, and other countries and continents around the world. This investment also represents an additional step towards achieving one of the goals of the historic ‘UAE Agreement’, which is to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, and achieve an orderly, responsible, rational and just transition in the energy sector.”

His Excellency stressed that this deal supports Masdar’s strategy to develop a global portfolio of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030.

Energy storage

For his part, Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Masdar through our company Endesa, as Masdar is one of the leading developers in the renewable energy sector, and we hope to conclude similar deals in the future in other geographies.”

“Through this strategic partnership in Spain with Endesa, which will provide 2.5 GW of solar assets and battery storage, we are moving forward with our ambitious plans to expand our activities in one of Europe’s largest renewable energy markets,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. “This deal with Endesa will play an important role in supporting Spain’s and the European Union’s ambitions to achieve climate neutrality. We are also pleased to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Endesa to collaborate on future solar projects.”

The deal underscores Masdar’s ambitious growth plans in Europe, with the company recently announcing that it has reached a definitive agreement with GEK Terna SA and other shareholders in Terna Energy SA to initially acquire a 67 per cent stake in Terna Energy upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to the satisfaction of conditions and regulatory approvals. Terna Energy aims to increase its renewable energy capacity to 6 GW by 2030, and has a significant portfolio of projects in Greece and Europe.

In March, Masdar and Iberdrola announced the financial close of the 476MW Eagle Baltic offshore wind farm in Germany’s Baltic Sea. Masdar is currently active in Spain with the 1.2GW Al Manara solar PV project in Castilla-La Mancha, which is currently under development.

Deal Requirements

It is noteworthy that Masdar is owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), while Endesa is a subsidiary of the Italian energy giant Enel.

In terms of the transaction requirements and financing, Masdar has appointed BNP Paribas as transaction advisor, Linklaters as legal advisor, UL as technical advisor, PricewaterhouseCoopers as tax advisor and BexaPark as PPA advisor. The acquisition was partly financed through the acquisition finance arm of BNP Paribas, Banco Santander, Intesa, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and SMBC. The lenders were advised by Ashurst.