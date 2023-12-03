This is Masdar’s first project in the field of hydroelectric energy, adding to its portfolio of projects in the fields of solar energy, floating solar energy, onshore wind energy, offshore wind energy, energy storage systems, and green hydrogen.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, said: “In line with the leadership’s directive and forward-looking vision aimed at establishing a global leadership position for the UAE in the fields of renewable energy, climate action and clean technologies, comes This distinguished and innovative project emphasizes the growing role of hydroelectric energy, which is one of the oldest sources of clean energy, and which has many positive advantages that will help many countries around the world achieve their goals of reaching climate neutrality.”

He pointed out that signing the agreement during COP28 is in line with the conference’s efforts aimed at enhancing the benefit of all available energy sources in order to preserve the possibility of avoiding the increase in the temperature of the planet from exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius and achieving a fair, gradual, logical and smart transition in the energy sector.

For his part, Talaybek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, said: “This agreement comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation relations between our country, the UAE and France. Hydroelectric energy is one of the energy sources that is of great importance to the Kyrgyz Republic, and this agreement will contribute to increasing the country’s production.” of clean energy and developing projects that allow benefiting from other renewable energy sources.”

Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 44 percent by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

About 90 percent of the electricity generated in Kyrgyzstan actually comes from clean energy resources, almost exclusively from hydroelectric power plants.

Central Asia is an important emerging market for Masdar, which has concluded several agreements to develop solar and wind energy projects in the region.

As a pioneering Emirati clean energy company and one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the world, Masdar is at the forefront of efforts to develop and deploy renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges.

It is noteworthy that Masdar was founded in 2006 and has projects in more than 40 countries around the world with a production capacity exceeding 20 gigawatts.