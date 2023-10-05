Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Boeing, with the aim of supporting the development of the sustainable aviation fuel sector in the UAE and the world, which will contribute to enhancing efforts aimed at achieving climate neutrality in the commercial aviation sector by 2050.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mohammed Abdul Qader Al Ramahi, CEO of Green Hydrogen Management at Masdar, and Colgate Gata Ora, President of Boeing for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023).

Masdar and Boeing will work together to promote and support the development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel policies in the UAE and beyond. The two companies will also explore ways to develop accounting principles for the sustainable aviation fuel sector, which will enable this sector to overcome geographical barriers as it expands.

Sustainable aviation fuel is produced from sustainable sources such as green hydrogen, and can contribute to reducing carbon emissions over the fuel’s life cycle by up to 85% compared to aircraft operating on petroleum fuel sources.

Mohammed Abdul Qader Al Ramahi, CEO of Green Hydrogen Management at Masdar, said: “Achieving climate neutrality goals by 2050 is contingent on strengthening partnerships at the international level and supporting innovation. As a pioneering Emirati company in the field of clean energy, Masdar is proud to partner with a leading Aviation industry “Boeing” to support the development of projects in the field of sustainable aviation fuel, and we will work together to support the development of the necessary policies to advance this vital and important sector. As the UAE prepares to host the COP28 climate conference, we will continue to harness our knowledge, expertise and tireless efforts to support business sectors in order to build… A more sustainable future for all.”

For his part, Kuljit Gata Ora, President of Boeing for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa Region, said: “We look forward to cooperating with Masdar and contributing a pioneering role in developing the sustainable aviation fuel sector at the local and global levels, which will create new jobs, support economic development and provide Significant business opportunities. Relying on sustainable aviation fuel will be the most effective means of decarbonizing the sector. Boeing and the UAE have cooperated for more than a decade in the field of sustainable aviation, based on our sharing the same goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2017. 2050″.

Masdar had announced earlier this year, specifically during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, that the initiative it is leading and which focuses on employing green hydrogen to produce sustainable aircraft fuel is working to obtain the necessary licenses to approve a new path for producing sustainable aircraft fuel from methanol gas.