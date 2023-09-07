Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 11:37 am

It was not the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, nor the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force who won the warmest reception by those who accompanied the Independence Day parade that took place at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, this Thursday- fair, 7.

Who stole the show was Zé Gotinha, mascot of the Unified Health System (SUS), who was acclaimed on top of a car from the Military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF).

The reception for Lula was more timid. Upon arriving at the beginning of the parade in the presidential Rolls Royce, the PT received less applause than Zé Gotinha.

Less celebrated were also the soldiers of the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF), whose performance in the attacks on the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8 is questioned by investigations by the Federal Police and by the CPMI in the National Congress.