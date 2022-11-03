Maschiacci continues, the successful podcast conceived and conducted by singer-songwriter Francesca Michielin, who in each episode interviews women and men with different points of view, becoming the representative of a generation against stereotypes, in search of new food for thought that answer the question: What are discriminated people fighting for today?

The latest episode sees the participation of transfeminist activist Leila Belhadj Mohamed, an expert in geopolitics, human rights, security and data protection. Leila, who also goes by the name Belmoh (a nickname artfully created from the crasis of her surname consisting of two words) has in fact reached Francesca for a stimulating dialogue under the banner of the importance of a correct information culture: she has tried to raise awareness the public on issues such as activism, freedom, racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, colonialism, prejudice and patriarchy. In the chat with the landlady, she stressed that there is no single narrative as is often conveyed by the media, the fundamental need to use the appropriate terminology and stressed her positions against patriarchy and transversal Islamophobia:

“Italy is a xenophobic country, Italy has not come to terms with its fascist history. Anti-Semitism in the years of fascism, the Albanians in the 90s, then we North Africans arrived until the landings of the African populations in the 10s, there has always been someone to hate for the Italians. Each historical period is characterized by a target … Before September 11, the vision of Muslims by Westerners was stereotyped, hatred came with the attack on the Twin Towers. Since then, the Muslim Arab is a terrorist, linked to jihadism, she is an oppressed woman, all covered up. Without thinking that the majority of the victims of jihadism are Islamic populations. We Muslims are the first enemies of the jihadists, but the West sees us as equal to them ”. Then adding on the issue of women’s clothing: “We are a country where if you put on the veil you are oppressed, if you put on a miniskirt you have gone looking for rape. Are we really free? In my opinion, no one is ever free in her clothing choices. Politics is done on the body of women. If we look in France and Denmark there are proposed laws on the prohibition of the hijab, the target is the woman. They do not make a law that imposes a ban on the wearing of the tunic of Muslim men. The problem is patriarchy ”.