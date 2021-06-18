Mario Draghi was di word. After yesterday at the press conference back from Spain the premier had announced that will forward a formal request to the Technical-Scientific Committee “whether we can take off the mask outdoors or not”, il Ministry of Health has just made it known that the head of the ministry Roberto Speranza proceeded to send it.

The request for a formal opinion to the Cts is relative to “at modalities and terms of the permanence of the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices outdoors”, Explains the Ministry. “Well, as requested by the League, let us return to work and to smile freely, as is already happening throughout Europe. I like it “, said the words of Draghi on the masks of the League leader yesterday, Matteo Salvini.

“Outdoor face masks in countries like Belgium and Spain have been removed. With the growth of vaccinations who has Covid pass must be able to remove the mask outdoors. On July 1st, when the Covid pass comes into force, you must be able to remove the mask on the outside: it is not all free lair but a progressive loosening “, was the comment today of the vice president of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the dialogue forum between Italy and Spain in Barcelona.

In Spain the obligation to use the mask outdoors will expire on departure from 26 June. In addition to Spain, many countries of the Old Continent have already removed the mask outdoors, such as the Belgium where from June 9, with the exception of some particularly crowded shopping streets, you can go around without it. Then also the France (from the June 17), the Germany and the Greece.

One of the first European countries to revoke the obligation to wear a mask is the Poland: since May 15, Poles have been able to take off their protective equipment outdoors and sit in bars and restaurants. However, masks are still mandatory in shops and on public transport. Yesterday, the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa had hypothesized for Italy the forfeiture of the obligation “by the first half of July “. But in the majority there are those who hypothesize the early go-ahead, from first of July. According to government sources, however, the most likely date is July 5th.