In the autumn, when a new increase in Covid-19 cases is expected, “maybe it will be necessary to make some restrictions” and “it is possible that the mask requirement may have to be reintroduced in some cases”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco promises this, who at ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Rai Radio1 reiterated his calculations: if the prediction of the USA is realistic, which for the autumn-winter season expects over 100 million Covid cases for the sub-variants of Omicron, comparing the data to the Italian population it can be hypothesized that “in the autumn there will be a wave of 20 million infections, a third of Italians. I say this because it will be useful to know first to be prepared”, the university professor specifies State of Milan.

As for the new dose of Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, “it will be a recommended vaccination, in the same manner as the flu shot”. And the frail who have already taken a fourth dose? “In the autumn they will make a call, because after 4 months we are seeing a drop in protection”, remembers the medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan.