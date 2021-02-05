A new world was opened to Javier Mascherano when he arrived in Barcelona in 2010. In a short time he understood that what he knew conceptually about football was scarce. Lo Pep Guardiola marveled at his philosophy and was impressed with the La Masía project. Total football was revealed to Masche And it was love at first sight That is why the game of possession will be the foundation of the development program he designed for the AFA youth teams. “The Position Game will be the pillar situation of our style of play“, explains the paper that the Little boss a couple of weeks ago.

The first thing to do is celebrate that there is a project designed and studied for the youth teams. The rest can be debated, but there is an idea, seriousness, a direction. There is a North and hope, in short. The rest are questions that can enrich the project. Is the game of possession the right one for the idiosyncrasy of the Argentine soccer player? Was that philosophy that found its culmination with Guardiola in Barcelona a decade ago out of use? Is it possible to transfer an idea from Europe to South America? Each one will have the answers with several more questions.

Building a sort of Masía is what Mascherano intends for the AFA, where the game of possession functions as the central axis. Be careful: there will be no rigid tactical schemes or structures that cannot be modified. “The identity and style of play to be developed must be discussed and by consensus reach an agreement between all the parties involved in said process, based on the country’s philosophy. This will allow us to start the methodological process that, applied in practice and in competition, will result in a game model. This model is susceptible and necessary to periodically reinvent itself because all the work groups are not the same, therefore, lprocess methods may change or evolve, maintaining the identity and the style of play, which is invariable“they describe.

As is known, the game of possession found its splendor with Guardiola in Barcelona, ​​in 2008 and 2012. But the idea has other masters such as the Dutch Johan Cruyff and Louis van Gaal, both Guardiola’s coach in the culé cast. The bibliography of the positional style abounds, which has two of its great bases in passing and mobility.

Distinguish three stages of the Mascherano game in his project: Start, Progression and Completion. In the first, clean starts from the bottom -both the goalkeeper and the defenders- are essential to start generating superiorities from their own field. In the Progression zone, the emphasis is on fast ball circulation and ultimately the speed of the footballer is sought by encouraging and nurturing individual talent. The basis of all training will be the rounds in their multiple variants.

Compact teams, intensity, the rule of the 5 passes to recover, the concept of the third man, traveling together, defending spaces instead of opponents and the one who loses the ball is the first recuperator are some of the many concepts that appear in the manual that presented Mascherano days ago.

The profiles of the footballers to be searched are also drawn up. For the archers They want them to be leaders, to function as the first attackers, to have height, game interpretation, concentration, intuition, strong character, good aerial game and command voice.

The central markers They must be aggressive and forceful, fast on the balls behind their backs, good in one on one, “brilliant” in coordination aspects, with special relevance in control, passing and driving, with good interpretation of the game and correct perception of the game situations.

To the lateral They ask for sacrifice, intelligence in coverage, excellence in one-on-one situations, correct interpretation of the position at the moment (deep, wide, interior superiority), good execution of lateral centers and ability to generate and occupy spaces.

For him central steering wheel, position in which Mascherano played for a large part of his career, what is sought is that he has a great interpretation and understanding of the game, solidarity in all phases of the game, efficiency in decision-making (simplicity), speed in transitions (defensive balance and offensive superiorities), effectiveness in distant shots, cognitive capacity in the generation and use of spaces and concentration, attention and leadership in ordering the group and disorderly the rival.

A color data: in the figure that stands out to present the characteristics of inside Lionel Messi appears. What is intended? Excellent level of interpretation and understanding of the game in the generation and use of spaces, high cognitive capacity, interpretation in defensive pressure, good distance shooting, dribbling, intelligence in the generation of triangles to progress in the game and concentration, attention and solidarity in defensive work.

To the extremes They will ask them for coordination skills (dribbling and driving the ball), field width, change of pace, vertical decision-making, domination and coordination of both legs, interpretation of the game (playing indoors because the situation demands it) and correct execution of lateral centers.

Finally, at area forward He must have strength in hand to hand, the ability to play backwards, a good predisposition to press, speed, dynamics, intuition and the ability to perform extreme functions.

The project that Javier Mascherano devised for the AFA youth is underway. There is a direction and seriousness. Now patience and time remain for the results to begin to settle.