Javier Mascherano knows Lionel Messi like few others. Teammates in the National Team and in Barcelona, ​​the former player took distance from a decision that begins to haunt the head of the Rosario star: is he leaving Barcelona? The question is inevitable; the answer, evasive.

“I would never dare to advise Leo on anything. They are totally personal decisions that he, within his family and personally, will have to decide. As a friend I will support the decision he makes, but I would never dare to give advice on what he has what to do “, indicated Mascherano during his presentation as the new ambassador of LaLiga Santander.

“I see it well. Beyond the fact that Barcelona is not going through its best sporting moment, his body language and his performances throughout the season have not changed compared to what he has been doing for fifteen years, in that sense I see him very good, “he commented.

And at the same time he acknowledged that he misses playing by his side: “It is strange not to play with him and it suffers. When you get used to having the best by your side, if you don’t have them … football is a collective sport with a higher quality of colleagues, the better performance you will have. “

“When you leave Barcelona you begin to live the reality of football itself. Many times when we get together with former teammates we say that playing there was wonderful for what we had to live, but at the same time it is a very big void when you leave. that sense also suffers, “he added.

“It is a special club, with a very strong philosophy and style. It is not easy to find in other places a club as deeply rooted in a philosophy as Barcelona. When you go to other places it is difficult to readjust.”

At this point, the former captain is confident that the competition could recover from Messi’s departure: “The players sooner or later end up leaving or retiring. The maximum capital of the League is the clubs and LaLiga has very great clubs with a lot of history. and a lot of tradition: clubs that have been European and world champions. They will continue to be there, trying to bring the quality of players from around the world. “

He also stressed that Barcelona managed to give place to youth who will be the ones who build the club’s sporting future. “Both Pedri, Trincao, and Ansu Fati are guys with great projection. It is not easy to play at this level at 18 or 19 years old, have a regularity and be the starter of a team like Barcelona. I know that the projection is very great because of what both Leo and other boys in the dressing room have told me. They are young people who want to continue growing, continue to empower themselves. I hope they can do very well. “