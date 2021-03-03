Brand Studio for AFA

Javier Mascherano is still active in his new role in the Argentine Football Association. The brand new head of the Department of Methodology and Development was last week in San Juan, at the signing of the agreement for the first Development Center that will promote the training, from the interior of the country, of soccer players that tomorrow may become high performance athletes.

“This is the beginning of a plan. Hopefully, tomorrow, we are thinking that instead of five development centers there will be 10. This has to do with the possibility that the provinces give us and that they follow us in this idea that we have. It is clear that you can look for different projects that have worked. There is, for example, the one in Germany. They were able to set up 59 high-performance centers within the clubs. They have done it in a special way, forcing the clubs to invest. Ours is much more extensive and difficult. We do not have the economic resources that Germany has either, ”said Javier Mascherano.

And he added: “Human resources are vital. Another example is that of Belgium, which demanded that all its teams play with the same system. Our idea is not to impose a system or a style on the teams. But we do want to start buying time in training. We are talking about different stages: the first, from 6 to 12 years old. There, the objective is to be able to detect, capture and follow the boy who is from the Interior. During that period, we know that this boy exists and we are going to give him a follow-up in terms of nutrition, medical and social assistance, but he will continue playing in his club and he will not have to come to the Development center. From the age of 12, which is the second stage, there he is trained and we begin to bring him up to 15 years of age to train him. Today, for a 12 or 13-year-old boy, from San Juan or San Luis for example, uprooting is very strong because Buenos Aires is very far away. I had to live it. He does not have the same possibilities at 15 or 16 when he goes to play in Buenos Aires for a team because he is good and they sign him, he is not trained in the same way ”.

Regarding the reason why this type of plan is being promoted, he explained: “We want to give more opportunities and tools to soccer in the Interior, which I consider to be fundamental. Historically, Argentine soccer was nurtured by players from the interior, and we are going to try that: start generating through a structure that the AFA will implement with development centers and regional leagues, and be able to achieve that boy have a training model in advance. That he does not need to go to Buenos Aires to learn a different training, that he can do it in his place at an earlier age ”.

“I am going to need that here in San Juan, the scouts and coaches know the leagues, the trainers in the clubs. They will have the obligation to meet people from Mendoza, from San Luis, because the center does not have to do only with a province, but with an area. If we want to federalize football, we cannot focus on one place. The program is well explained, each development center will have a sports organization that has a coordinator. Then there will be doctors, psychotherapists, nutritionists, social workers. All that is needed, the human resource structure will be exactly the same as the one we have at AFA ”, he remarked.

In addition to signing the agreement, Mascherano gave a press conference in San Juan with the province’s Secretary of Sports, Jorge Chica; the Undersecretary of Sports and High Performance, Leonardo Flores; the acting president of the Sanjuanina Soccer League, Oscar Cuevas; and the outgoing president of the LSF, Alberto Platero.

“I want to thank the Governor, Sergio Uñac and the Secretary of Sports, Jorge Chica for having made the province available to execute this first AFA development center in the interior. We have been working for a long time to be able to develop this plan that with the support of the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, could be carried out. We hope that this first Development center will be a reference for the others. Today we are laying this first stone to give the same possibility to the boys of the interior “, said Masche.

Jorge Chica, for his part, said: “What Javier is going to do today is tell the people of San Juan that we can train our players here. Why do we always have to develop in Buenos Aires, if we can do it here too. And if we are missing something, the AFA and Javier will help us improve. We want to offer hope, so that many boys from here can say “I can make it to the Argentina team.”