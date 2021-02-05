Each piece that is added to the structure of the Argentine Soccer Teams is part of the integral project that Claudio Tapia sustains at a steady pace in the AFA. And the arrival of Javier Mascherano responds to a further advance towards the professionalization of each of the areas that make up the world of the Albiceleste shirt, which seeks to rebuild itself from solid foundations looking to the future after long years of neglect.

When Bernando Romero, coordinator of youth teams, met with President Tapia and took office back in early 2020, he had in his planning the idea of ​​adding to the Prof Pablo Blanco, Alejandro Sabella’s physical trainer who led the set-up of the world runner-up squad in Brazil 2014. In that talk, Chiqui He also mentioned Mascherano, a weakness for the Viamonte 1366 boss.

From cradle: Mascherano went through all the stages of the national teams.

Since before retirement, Tapia had already warned the Little boss that he had a place saved in the Selections. And he fulfilled. In the return to football after the quarantine, Mascherano made the decision to jump to the next stage: leave the player behind and enter the world of coaches.

At the AFA, he already leads the brand new Department of Methodology and Development, which will work jointly with Romeo. It’s about giving it a tangible structure to the idea of ​​a universal game that soccer players and the Argentine teams -both male and female- mamen from a young age: the game of position, which Masche captured from within in Barcelona Pep Guardiola. That is: possession, high pressure, starting from below prioritizing the associated game generating numerical superiority to advance between rival lines.

Mascherano will be in charge of giving a defined game identity to the Youth Teams. Photo: AFA

The first stage is already underway. The presentation of the central ex-flyer, with a talk at the Ezeiza property among all the actors (including the Major’s DT, Lionel Scaloni) formally began this Methodology Department, which is implemented by the most important clubs in Europe and some national teams. for the organization of a defined identity and style of play.

For Mascherano, there are two premises: speed of execution in actions and quick decision making. In addition to the physical aspect, the preparation will also be based on nurturing the intelligence of the players to feed the correct reading of the game. From Ezeiza they clarify that it does not have to do with limiting everything to the use of a single tactical scheme, but that an idea can be carried out and not be altered beyond the drawing chosen for a match.

From the hand of MascheSpanish Oscar Hernández Romero arrives, who worked for almost 11 years in Barcelona (from September 2006 to June 2017) as a youth coach and recruiter at La Masia, and as coordinator of clinics and the Campus. The school blaugrana echoes in the AFA. Hernández will fly to Buenos Aires in early March, if the pandemic allows it.

The program has three stages and has already begun to be implemented. Source: AFA

The program also includes the preparation of the coaches and physical trainers of each category. Fernando Batista, Pablo Aimar and Diego Placente are the faces of the youth working groups and they, of course, are aligned with the project that tends directly to recover the line of José Pekerman and Hugo Tocalli. In fact, practically all were sheltered by Mr Jose, to Scaloni.

The DT born in Pujato, who as part of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching staff lived with Mascherano at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was fully in line with his landing without giving rise to fear that in the future the figure of the man from San Lorenzo could become -by own weight- a possible threat at your expense.

The objective is that this methodology be extended to the entire country and that it not only be applied in the fields of Ezeiza. For this, the second and third stages of the project are essential, although they will take more time. It is about the conformation of the Development Centers that will be in five strategic areas of Argentina for the detection and promotion at an early age of soccer players from all over the map.

Lionel Scaloni will also have a dialogue with Mascherano. Photo: AFA

At the same time, Romeo advances on another pending account: scouting abroad. A lot of Argentine talent escaped in recent years mainly due to economic crises. Many are the children of those who crossed the Atlantic after the catastrophic December 2001. In this sense, there will be a collector based in Madrid to be close to the cases to follow.

Little by little, but with safe decisions that move within the same context and pointing towards a North, the Youth Teams are retaking a straight path that will be extensive and that promises results in a few years, if it does not suffer deviations in the middle .