In ancient Egypt, both men and women wore mascara. Later, putting on your eyelashes was sinful, especially for prostitutes. Mascara is now the best-selling cosmetic product, together with lipstick. The range in the store is immense: what do you pay attention to when purchasing and is it true that mascara is bad for your eyelashes? A dermatologist and make-up artist answer.

#Mascara #bestselling #cosmetic #product #apply #that39s #long #lasts