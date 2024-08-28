We know that stories are echoes of other stories, both ancient and future, in the end, people are speeches and these evoke words, senses and meanings over time, it is evident that our favorite mangakas take inspiration from other installments, Masashi Kishimoto, the author of Narutothe popular shinobi saga, commented on what inspired him to create our beloved blonde ninja.

At a conference in France where Masashi Kishimoto was acclaimed, he commented that Boruto would not exist if his assistant Ikemoto had not taken responsibility for the delivery, because the mangaka was trying to create another saga (Samurai Eight: The Tale of Hachimaru); there, he also revealed other details, such as movie titles that influenced the creation of his famous shinobi saga.

It was previously mentioned that Naruto got inspiration from Akirathe influence of was also discussed Ghost in the Shell and even of Ninja Scroll among some anime titles from the 80s. However, the author had not commented that Matrixthe live-action film had been part of this inspiration for the ninja world.

It’s impressive, but at the same time, if we think about it carefully, It is logical that deliveries build a bridge between each other. Fighting styles and space disturbances intertwine and allow us to see the axes of the universes.

Although it is not specified what kind of influence exists between the two, it is easy to interpret the action titles in essence. It seems that Naruto It has many interesting touches that never cease to surprise us.. Did you expect that? Matrix could be part of the narrative body of Naruto?

Source: Pierrot study

What is Naruto about?

The story of Naruto Uzumaki is set in a ninja world where enormous powers exist that are concentrated in legendary animals. A little orphan boy dreams of protecting his entire village from all those evils and even from other nations. He tries unsuccessfully, and cannot understand why everyone hates him. He tries to gain the trust of his community, until one day he realizes why everyone fears him.

Despite knowing that he carries with him a danger and an insatiable powerthe boy decides to rely on his friends and fellow ninja to improve his skills and become the most powerful ninja in his village, so he can protect them all. However, he will have to face different tests, because his friendships and his powers could get out of control… Will Naruto be able to save the shinobi world?

Currently, the ninja saga has two stages, one that narrates the childhood and adolescence of Naruto Uzumaki and the next two that tells the childhood and adolescence of his son, Boruto Uzumaki. Both shinobi sagas fight to remain in the manga and anime imagination as action-packed installments with a sense of growth.

