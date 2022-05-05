The first issue of Masamune-kun no Revengeknown in Italy as Masamune’s Revenge is available for preorder on the website of GOEN and this will come out May 13. The series, consisting of 11 volumes and 54 chapters, tells the story of the young Masamune Makabe, eager for revenge against Aki Adagaki, the girl who tormented him when he was little. The manga of Takeoka Hazukiwhich ended in 2018, is aimed mainly at an audience of young men and falls within the ecchi / romantic genre.

“Masamune Makabe was an overweight child who was constantly bullied by one girl in particular: Aki Adagaki. Determined to retaliate, Makabe embarks on a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune is a completely renewed man, popular, with perfect grades and very good at sports. Completely unrecognizable from the past, he moves into Aki’s school, ready to take his longed-for revenge.

But will it really be as sweet as he imagined it? “

Source: GOEN