Riyadh (agencies)

The Masam project for de-mining in Yemen announced the removal of 4,184 mines, unexploded ammunition and explosive devices, during the last week of last April, which were planted by the “Houthi” militia, in a number of governorates and liberated Yemeni regions.

“The field teams of the project cleared 834 unexploded ordnance, 41 explosive devices, 2,950 anti-tank mines and 359 anti-personnel mines,” the Masam project operations room said in a statement.

During the same week, the project teams were able to clear 43,911 square meters of Yemeni land, bringing the total of what was cleared during the month of April to 603,714 square meters of land that was booby-trapped with mines, ammunition and explosive devices.

The number of mines and improvised explosive devices cleared by the program since its inception has risen to more than 241,000, according to project data.