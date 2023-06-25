Home page politics

Suddenly, Prigozhin’s Wagner troops invaded Russia, occupied territories and moved to Moscow. The uprising ended just as suddenly, but what is the reason?

Moscow – The message hit like a bomb. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is in Ukraine-War repeatedly complained loudly about the Russian military leadership, marched to Russia with his Wagner mercenaries a. Events unfolded quickly. Key security installations in the southern Russian city of Rostov were occupied, military planes shot down and several Russian soldiers lost their lives. In Moscow roadblocks were erected. Military vehicles could be seen on the streets. Suddenly the distance from Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries was too Wladimir Putin and his military command in Moscow no longer 400, but only 100 kilometers.

And then the turning point. First it was reported by the Belarusian Ruler Lukashenko, then Prigozhin confirmed it himself: An agreement had been reached. He will be his wagner-Withdraw mercenaries. The incident resolved itself into apparent goodwill almost as quickly as it arose. But what happened here, what made Prigozhin change his mind? After all, experts like CIA intelligence officer Steve Hall were sure that the Wagner boss “knows the risk” and must be convinced of his victory. Experts have now analyzed the situation – and come to different conclusions.

This video still, made available by the Prigozhin press service, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary troupe, making a video speech – allegedly in Rostov-on-Don. © Telegram/AFP

Wagner Uprising in Russia: Why did Prigozhin withdraw so suddenly?

The Wagner boss himself justified the withdrawal by saying that “no blood should be shed”. He explained this in a voice message published by his press service on Saturday evening (June 24) on Telegram. According to his statement, “not a drop of our fighters’ blood” had flown by then and they wanted a “bloody massacre in Russia” impede. The fact that there were a number of fatalities on both sides is now considered certain, at least on the Russian side, as reported by the German Press Agency, citing military bloggers.

Political scientist Carlo Masala analyzed in the ARD “Tagesthemen” on Saturday that there could be various reasons for Wagner’s withdrawal from Russia. “On the one hand, it could be that he hoped for more support from the Russian security apparatus for his advance and did not receive it,” said the expert. On the other hand, Prigozhin could “consider the agreement a victory for himself”. He started the coup against the leadership of the Russian military and is now getting various concessions.

Why did the Prigozhin Wagner uprising end so abruptly? Experts speak out

According to Masala, another reason could be that Prigozhin was threatened with severe military strikes. It was surprising that the Russian air force had not previously tried “so hard” to stop the advance towards Moscow. Prigozhin may have feared “that his troops” would not survive the harsher action.

Apparently the Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of Defense also consider the first point to be relevant. In a verbal briefing by the representatives of the Bundestag committees for foreign affairs and defense, it was said that Prigozhin had apparently not received the hoped-for support from Russian state forces. The news magazine reported The mirror.

Possible Greens for Wagner withdrawal from Russia: Expert sees Prigozchin’s narrative as a possible cause

Marina Miron, a military analyst at King College in London, explains that Prigozhin may have gambled big Deutsche Welle. He could have expected much more support, from the population and from the Russian soldiers. He apparently miscalculated here and wanted to prevent bloody escalations, according to the expert. Miron also makes a surprising point. The Wagner boss could have realized that his actions were damaging his own narrative. Prigozhin, who always presented himself as the spokesman for the Russian soldiers, suddenly had to fight against them. That might have damaged his reputation as a patriot, the expert judged.

So far, a lot is still unclear, but the trend of the experts is clear. Many are also certain that Putin’s reputation was badly damaged by the Wagner uprising.